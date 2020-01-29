SHOT OF WHISKEY: Winston-Salem based Whiskey Foxtrot will have an album release party on Feb. 1, capping a day of music at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. Led by Sam Foster and Seth Williams, the band taps into the sounds that fueled the Allman Brothers and Tom Petty. Sarah Sophia and Casey Noel will start the day with sets at Gas Hill Drinking Room, above The Ramkat, at 5 p.m. The music will move downstairs around 7 p.m., with a bill featuring Whiskey Foxtrot, Crenshaw Pentecostal and Jive Mother Mary. Tickets for the entire day are $15. Other ticket options are available for the individual sets. Visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information.
Whiskey Foxtrot will have album release party at The Ramkat
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Hill's Lexington Barbecue has closed for good after 68 years
-
Masked gunman robs CVS in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Guests locked out of Residence Inn on North Point. Hotel closes a week after initial closure scare was reportedly avoided.
-
Business 40 work is still ahead of schedule in Winston-Salem. The last bridges are set to open soon.
-
Winston-Salem gets its own real life superhero. He's on a mission to help those on the street.
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Latest Local Offers
CAREGIVER - Christian lady will care for your loved ones; I have cared for a Dr.'s mom and dad for 12yrs. 336-529-9817
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
Retail storefront & living space in charming historic downtown Madison - Market St x Murphy St. 25 mins from WS. All adjoining properties. 1650sf, recently renovated, $850 + rustic loft living (2BR/1BA, woodfloors) $895 - lease together or separately. Corner location 3800 sf, rustic look…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.