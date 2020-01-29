Whiskey Foxtrot

SHOT OF WHISKEY: Winston-Salem based Whiskey Foxtrot will have an album release party on Feb. 1, capping a day of music at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. Led by Sam Foster and Seth Williams, the band taps into the sounds that fueled the Allman Brothers and Tom Petty. Sarah Sophia and Casey Noel will start the day with sets at Gas Hill Drinking Room, above The Ramkat, at 5 p.m. The music will move downstairs around 7 p.m., with a bill featuring Whiskey Foxtrot, Crenshaw Pentecostal and Jive Mother Mary. Tickets for the entire day are $15. Other ticket options are available for the individual sets. Visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information.

