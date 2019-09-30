WGHP/Fox-8 is reviving an old television tradition as of this week: playing the national anthem to sign on the broadcast day.

As of Oct. 1, the station will mark the end of the previous broadcast day and the start of the new day at 4 a.m. with the Star-Spangled Banner.

WGHP's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is collaborating with music company BMI and Belmont University to produce a series of performances of the anthem featuring emerging singers and songwriters.

In the early days of broadcasting, TV stations went off the air for several hours after late-night programming and before the morning programming, often signalling the beginning or end of the broadcast day with the anthem, a logo and a test pattern. The practice ended over time as most stations stayed on 24 hours a day rather than signing off, and was largely a thing of the past by the 1980s and early '90s.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

336-727-7371

@tclodfelterWSJ

Load comments