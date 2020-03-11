MO’ MAMBO: Local favorites West End Mambo will play the Rhythm Lounge and Grill, 2101 Peters Creek Parkway, on March 14, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Opening earlier this year, the Rhythm Lounge is located inside Marketplace Mall, with the entrance from outside in the back. West End Mambo is an ensemble that puts on a hot show of Latin music and is one of the staples on the city’s music scene. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit The Rhythm Lounge’s Facebook page.

