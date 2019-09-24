Wednesday’s fall TV lineup on the broadcast networks include an update of Nancy Drew and two other new shows with female leads.
8 p.m.
ABC: “The Goldbergs,” starting its seventh season tonight;
CBS: “Survivor,” starting its 39th season tonight, with a cast including Molly Byman, a teacher from Durham;
NBC: “Chicago Med,” starting its fifth season tonight;
Fox: “The Masked Singer,” starting its second season tonight, with judges including former Greensboro resident Ken Jeong;
CW: “Riverdale,” starting its fourth season Oct. 9.
8:30 p.m.
ABC: “Schooled,” starting its second season tonight.
9 p.m.
ABC: “Modern Family,” starting its 11th and final season tonight;
CBS: “SEAL Team,” starting its third season Oct. 2;
NBC: “Chicago Fire,” starting its eighth season tonight;
Fox: “Almost Family,” debuting Oct. 2: Brittany Snow plays Julia, an only child who discovers that she isn’t as alone as she expected in this new drama. It turns out that her father (Timothy Hutton), a pioneering fertility doctor who is also Julia’s boss, secretly used his own sperm in his work, meaning that she has dozens and dozens of half-siblings she didn’t know about until now. The series, based on a successful Australian series, follows her as she gets to know her new relatives, including half-sisters Roxy (Emily Osment), who sees this crisis as an opportunity to finally have a sister, and Edie (Megalyn Echkunwoke), who grew up as Julia’s friend and turns out to be related.
CW: “Nancy Drew,” debuting Oct. 9: Purists of the long-running mystery series may balk at this gritty re-imagining of the character. Kennedy McMann plays Nancy, a mystery-obsessed teen still reeling from the death of her mother, which derailed her college plans and left her depressed, aimless, and stuck in her small Maine hometown for now. She has given up her sleuthing ways, but when she and some acquaintances become suspects in a murder case, she decides to investigate.
ABC: “Single Parents,” starting its second season tonight.
10 p.m.
ABC: “Stumptown,” debuting tonight: Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother,” the Marvel superhero films) stars in this crime drama about a hard-charging private eye who plays by her own rules on the hardscrabble streets of Portland, Ore. According to ABC, she’s “a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of.” It’s based on a comic book series from Oni Press. The cast also includes Michael Ealy, Tantoo Cardinal and Camryn Manheim.
CBS: “SWAT,” starting its third season Oct. 2;
NBC: “Chicago PD,” starting its seventh season tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.