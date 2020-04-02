A new YouTube channel making its debut Friday will allow audiences stuck at home to watch weekly Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals online for free.
"The Shows Must Go On" will debut at 2 p.m. Friday with "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," a 2000 adaptation with Donny Osmond, Joan Collins, Maria Friedman and Richard Attenborough. It will be available for 48 hours with no charge or sign-up required.
The next production, "Jesus Christ Superstar," will be released for Good Friday on April 10, a 2012 arena production with a cast including Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles. Further shows will be announced at a later date, with a mix of Broadway and West End productions. In addition to full-length shows, the site will include clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage and a list of charitable organizations viewers can donate to.
The web address is YouTube.com/TheShowsMustGoOn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.