Wings. Beer. Football.
What’s not to love?
If you don’t know Patrick Mahomes from Patrick Swayze, no worries. Super Bowl Sunday has become more about the spectacle than the sport.
This year’s broadcast will be on Fox, with pregame starting at 2 p.m. and the game getting underway at 6:30 p.m. About 100 million people are expected to tune in to at least some of the game.
Demi Lovato, fresh from a triumphant performance at the Grammys, will sing the national anthem, and the halftime show, starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, will begin around 8 p.m. The nitpicking about their performances should take place around 8:02 p.m. Check Twitter for instant analysis.
Oh, and if it matters, the game is against the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you’re not going to a private party, here are a few places to watch the commercials... err, game.
In Winston-Salem, Southside Beer Garden & Bottle Shop, 2108 S. Broad St., will have music from Flower in Bloom from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by a potluck. Bring a dish and watch the game.
Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Brothers Ave., will have the game on the big screen.
Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., will have the game on TVs near the bar and in the wine loft. There will be specials on domestic and draft beers and special menu that will include buffalo wing popcorn, Super Bowl beer queso dip and wings.
In Clemmons, Rizzo’s, 6353 Cephis Drive, will have specials on beer and free hot dogs with all seven of its TVs tuned in to the game.
In Lewisville, Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Food Drive, will have a viewing party and a chili contest. Bring a bowl of your best chili. Winner gets a $25 gift card.
In Kernersville, The Brewer’s Kettle, 308 E Mountain St., will have $5 mimosas and El Taco Vaquero food truck on site for dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.