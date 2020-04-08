Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, stars in “Fleabag.”

 Todd Williamson/January Images

IN THE BAG: The stage production that inspired the cult hit series ”Fleabag” is coming to streaming video this weekend as a fundraiser for various charities. Phoebe Waller-Bridge recorded ”Fleabag Live,” a revival of her 2013 one-woman stage play, last year. It comes to Amazon Prime on Friday as a $5 rental for 48 hours, giving viewers a taste of the early version of the character before she turned it into a two-season sensation. It was released in Britain earlier this week to raise money for different groups helping fight COVID-19 and a fundraiser for British theater workers. U.S. organizations will benefit from the American release, which will be available on Amazon for two weeks.

“Thank you in advance to those who donate,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement announcing the release. “Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”

Tim Clodfelter

