IN THE BAG: The stage production that inspired the cult hit series ”Fleabag” is coming to streaming video this weekend as a fundraiser for various charities. Phoebe Waller-Bridge recorded ”Fleabag Live,” a revival of her 2013 one-woman stage play, last year. It comes to Amazon Prime on Friday as a $5 rental for 48 hours, giving viewers a taste of the early version of the character before she turned it into a two-season sensation. It was released in Britain earlier this week to raise money for different groups helping fight COVID-19 and a fundraiser for British theater workers. U.S. organizations will benefit from the American release, which will be available on Amazon for two weeks.
“Thank you in advance to those who donate,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement announcing the release. “Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.