The last time actress Veronica Cartwright remembers being in Winston-Salem, she was hit with a rock. This time around, hopefully things will go more smoothly.
When she was in Old Salem filming the 1996 NBC thriller “The Lottery,” she says, she played a woman who was stoned to death by her neighbors as part of a ritual. The extras were instructed to pick up only the papier-mache rocks that were on the ground, but she recalls getting hit in the head by one real stone.
“Someone misunderstood, and I thought ‘oh my gosh, what just hit my head?’,” she recalled.
Despite that, she has fond memories of her time here. “I loved it, loved it,” she said. “I remember it being historic and great.”
Cartwright, 70, will be back in the Triad this weekend to take part in RiverRun Retro’s tribute to her 1978 thriller “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” one of her most well-regarded roles in a career that spans film, including “The Birds,” “Alien,” “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Spencer’s Mountain,” “The Right Stuff” and “Goin’ South”; and television from “Leave it to Beaver” in the late 1950s (where she gave Beaver Cleaver his first kiss) and “Daniel Boone” to a role in the current “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
In the 1978 “Body Snatchers,” she played one of a group of San Franciscans who discover that their friends and family are being replaced by aliens that are nearly perfect copies but lack any emotion. Donald Sutherland leads the cast, which also includes Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy.
Early in the movie, the first person to warn about the invasion is the star of the 1956 version of the film, which makes it less a remake than a sequel. “Kevin McCarthy runs and gets hit by a car,” Cartwright said. “It’s more like a continuation, which is what made it work so well.”
Cartwright’s character, Nancy, figures out that the replication happens when people go to sleep, so the survivors try to avoid showing emotion to avoid giving themselves away to the aliens, and also avoid letting themselves doze off and lose their identities.
The final shot of the film, which we won’t describe in detail here to avoid 42-year-old spoilers, is one of the most iconic images of 1970s sci-fi cinema. And it was not only surprising to the audience but also to Cartwright, because she and Sutherland had been given different directions by director Philip Kaufman and the producers, and she wasn’t told about the plot twist.
“Bob (producer Robert H. Solo) told him (Sutherland) one thing and me another,” she recalled. “I just freaked.”
Kaufman reportedly did not film the ending that was in the shooting script, because he didn’t want the studio to have a chance to use it rather than the bleaker finale he had in mind (the 1956 original had been saddled with a studio-chosen “happy” ending). As grim as the situation was, Cartwright is not sure what ultimately happened to Nancy. “Maybe I did survive,” she said.
The film was the second Hollywood adaptation of Jack Finney’s 1955 novel “The Body Snatchers,” which has proven to be a durable story; in addition to the 1956 film version and Cartwright’s 1978 take, it was also adapted in 1993 with Gabrielle Anwar and 2007 with Nicole Kidman. The 2007 version also has Cartwright in a supporting role.
As to why the story has proven so durable for multiple remakes, Cartwright thinks it may have to do with the lure of conformity for some people. “I think we go through stages,” she said. “Some people want to be in that sort of gray state, where they don’t have to really love, or really hate, just want to be mediocre.”
Cartwright will attend two screenings of the film, Friday night at Hanesbrands and Saturday at RED Cinemas in Greensboro. Dale Pollock, a UNC School of the Arts film professor, will hold an onstage Q&A session with her.
The movie is one of two sci-fi films of the same time period that are among her most popular roles. The other is “Alien,” for which she recently participated in panel discussions for the 40th anniversary. She enjoys revisiting her previous work and talking with fans. “I’m happy to elaborate,” she said. “I enjoy doing these things, actually, sometimes. They’re fun.”
Rob Davis, the executive director of the RiverRun International Film Festival, said that he has wanted to get Cartwright here for the Retro”series for awhile now. “She has been working in film and television since her childhood and has done films with everyone from William Wyler and Alfred Hitchcock to leading directors of today,” he said.
“When the schedule worked out for a January Retro, I asked her for a few recommendations of films she would like to show and ‘Invasion’ was one of those she specifically mentioned. We’ve never done a sci-fi film for one of our Retro programs, and that one is so highly regarded it seemed like a natural.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.