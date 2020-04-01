UnbrokenCircle

Bailey Allman plays with The Unbroken Circle. The string band will be posting a song daily through April 5 to benefit The Shalom Project.

REAL SUDS/VIRTUAL CONCERT: The Shalom Project, an interfaith group that provides a food pantry, medical clinic and more for Winston-Salem’s populations in need, will present “Suds for Shalom Viturally!” This collaboration between The Unbroken Circle, a huge string band, and Wise Man Brewery invites participants to listen to a song and drink a cold one daily, now through April 5. The Circle will post a song a day to its Facebook page, and Wise Man will be open for takeout 2-8 p.m. You can buy “tickets,” $5-$100, at https://tinyurl.com/virtual-shalom. More about The Shalom Project is at http://theshalomprojectnc.org/ .

