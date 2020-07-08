hotpick1

The plaza at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center leads to the theater and the gallery.

 courtesy Yadkin Arts Council

NORTH CAROLINA CREATIVITY: The Yadkin Arts Council will hold its Virtual Awards Ceremony for its Annual Juried Art Show competition at 5:30 p.m. July 9. The nonprofit organization will give a tour of the gallery and award the winners through a live event on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yadkinarts. This exhibition brings a diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery each year at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. It will be open for in-person (socially distanced) viewing 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 10 and will continue each week at the same time Monday-Friday until Sept. 1. There will be upload images of all the pieces at www.YadkinArts.org.

Fran Daniel

