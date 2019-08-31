Oct. 15: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present a reception and conversation with peter campus 6-8 p.m. 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Valerie Hillings, director of the North Carolina Museum of Art, will discuss campus’ work with him. The event is being held in conjunction with the exhibition, “peter campus video ergo sum,” on display Sept. 6–Dec. 29. A pioneer of video art, campus creates installations that provide interactive experiences, leading the viewer on a journey of self-discovery and awareness. “peter campus video ergo sum” is a companion exhibition at the Hanes Art Gallery at WFU, on display through Dec. 8. An affiliated exhibition, “affinities: peter campus and american art,” will be at Reynolda House Museum of American Art through Dec. 31. Admission to SECCA is free with a suggested donation of $10. There will be a cash bar (no charge for SECCA Members). Visit www.secca.org.
