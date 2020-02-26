“I don’t know how to get famous. I don’t know how to sell music. I don’t know how to get my name out,” Tori Elliott intones in “Magic,” an achingly beautiful song from her Winston-Salem-based band, Victoria Victoria.
Here’s the thing: This is exactly the sort of song that should make Elliott and her crack band famous.
Yet, here we are, in a world that made Florida Georgia Line millionaires.
Elliott seems to understand this inherent unfairness embedded in the music industry, singing in a voice that is tinged with resignation. But rather than fall into the sinkhole of regret, Elliott quickly comes to a realization: It’s the music that matters.
“But it’s magic when I play piano alone in my room. No one can hear me. Only God is listening,” she sings.
Lucky for all of us that Elliott’s focus is on the art, not the fame.
And the art she is making with Victoria Victoria is sublime.
Elliott, 25, has been part of the city’s music scene for seven years, pulling up stakes in southern Ohio shortly after graduating from high school.
Though her parents are musically inclined — her mom is a music teacher and her dad is a musician — Elliott’s household was conservative, and she didn’t hear most of the pop music of the day.
“It was no Harry Potter. No pop music,” Elliott said. “My friends would talk about NSYNC and I would be like ‘Who are you talking about?’”
But by her early teens, Elliott was fully immersed in music and in the throes of a rebellious streak, skipping classes while developing her soulful, ethereal voice.
“I did not like doing anything else,” Elliott recalled recently. “I was fascinated by any music, but I did not know what a career in music was going to look like. When I told my parents I wasn’t going to go college. ...”
Elliott smiled and shook her head, letting the sentence dissolve.
Eighteen years old and brimming with energy and ideas, Elliott found lots of young and like-minded musicians in Winston-Salem. They wrote and played music in each other’s living rooms, honed their craft and dreamed.
“It was a sweet time, with no rules, no agenda,” Elliott recalled. “And it was awesome.”
Lots of the musicians from that era moved away. Elliott stayed.
“A few years ago, I felt the pressure to move to New York, but I don’t thrive in a competitive environment, and I thought I’d rather play shows and make albums in North Carolina,” she said.
Elliott formed Victoria Victoria with Noah Lowdermilk, Hannah Riggin and Ethan Gingerich and released “Coastal Beast” in 2016. Produced by Stephen Price, it’s an album of sophisticated pop and rhythm & blues songs that established Elliott as a talent to watch, both as a singer and songwriter.
The band released a few singles over the following years, including “Body Body,” which explored issues of body image.
“Magic” came to her during a period of anxiety.
“Two years ago, I had this moment where I didn’t know if I wanted to make music anymore. It was a crippling anxiety. That’s when I wrote ‘Magic.’ I turned on my phone’s voice memo and wrote the song in about 20 minutes. I was wondering if it was worth it if I don’t have fame, and I circled back to if I just gave up trying for that and just love the music, then that’s worth it to me.”
Those singles were included on 2019’s EP, “When to Talk, When to Pray,” a five-song collection that is lush and smooth, reminiscent of Solange.
Depending on the venue, Victoria Victoria performs in a few different configurations, as a six-piece (band members are Ethan Gingerich, Noah Elliott, Daniel Brooks, Allison Carlisle, T.J. Bagley and Tim Roberts), and as a three-piece with Elliott on keys and vocals, Gingerich and Brooks.
Elliott, whose songwriting favorites include Regina Spektor and Randy Newman, is working on a new album with Gingerich, her husband.
“It feels like it will be very playful but still center on really relate-able topics,” Elliott said.
She paused and a smile spread across her face.
“That could all change.”
