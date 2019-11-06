LOVE A PARADE: Don’t just say, “Thank you for your service,” show up. The Veteran’s Day Parade is the perfect opportunity to thank a vet in advance of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. This year’s parade in downtown Winston-Salem will be Nov. 9 at 9 a.m., starting near Broad and Fourth streets. It will end at Corpening Plaza with a 21-gun salute. The Triad Vietnam Veterans Association is the sponsor of the annual parade. For more information, call 336-817-4653.
Veteran's Parade will be Saturday
Lisa O’Donnell
