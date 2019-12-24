Reynolds Place Milton Rhodes Center

The northern wall in Reynolds Place at the Milton Rhodes Center as renovations were about to begin in January. The space is being converted into a 240-seat theater that will be the primary performance venue for both the N.C. Black Repertory Co. and Little Theater of Winston-Salem.

The decade began and ended with impressive performances from a venue: The Milton Rhodes Center, which included the Sawtooth Center for Visual Art, theaters spaces, office space for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and more, cost $26 million.

In the ensuing years, it added Coffee Park Arts, and ended with another renovation to the facility that resulted in the gorgeous Arboreal Gallery and gift shop, and, most importantly, a third performing space, Reynolds Place Theatre. That renovation cost $2.7 million.

Reynolds Place is providing a new home for N.C. Black Repertory Co., the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and other performing groups.

UNC School of the Arts has set an intention to renovate the Stevens Center. To pique the public's interest, then-Chancellor Lindsay Bierman hired a facilities director Wiley Hausam.

Hausam has begun programming intriguing concerts, including Kathy Mattea, Steve Earle, and an all-female mariachi band, Flor De Toloache, who closed this year's Hispanic League Fiesta.

Winston-Salem's first touring Broadway show in many years, "Kinky Boots," sold out, and Hausam has booked several more musicals in the Stevens Center.

One more venue: In April, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance bought a 16,484-square-foot building on .92 acres at 650 W. Sixth St. In November, they kicked off the first public capital campaign in their 36-year history. They aim to pay for (about $2.5 million) and complete renovations on the building by 2021.

 

