The decade began and ended with impressive performances from a venue: The Milton Rhodes Center, which included the Sawtooth Center for Visual Art, theaters spaces, office space for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and more, cost $26 million.
In the ensuing years, it added Coffee Park Arts, and ended with another renovation to the facility that resulted in the gorgeous Arboreal Gallery and gift shop, and, most importantly, a third performing space, Reynolds Place Theatre. That renovation cost $2.7 million.
Reynolds Place is providing a new home for N.C. Black Repertory Co., the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and other performing groups.
UNC School of the Arts has set an intention to renovate the Stevens Center. To pique the public's interest, then-Chancellor Lindsay Bierman hired a facilities director Wiley Hausam.
Hausam has begun programming intriguing concerts, including Kathy Mattea, Steve Earle, and an all-female mariachi band, Flor De Toloache, who closed this year's Hispanic League Fiesta.
Winston-Salem's first touring Broadway show in many years, "Kinky Boots," sold out, and Hausam has booked several more musicals in the Stevens Center.
One more venue: In April, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance bought a 16,484-square-foot building on .92 acres at 650 W. Sixth St. In November, they kicked off the first public capital campaign in their 36-year history. They aim to pay for (about $2.5 million) and complete renovations on the building by 2021.
