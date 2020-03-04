hotpick3

S.G. Goodman will play at Gas Hill Drinking Room, above The Ramkat, on March 6.

 Michael Wilson

THE NEXT BIG THING: S.G. Goodman’s show at Gas Hill Drinking Room (above The Ramkat), 170 W. Ninth St., is a chance to catch a rising star. The Kentucky native’s forthcoming debut album, “Old Time Feeling,” on the Verve Forecast label, was produced by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and is gaining buzz in the industry. She will also be on a short tour with John Moreland and Son Volt and will be playing at such festivals as Shaky Knees, on a bill that also includes the Black Keys and The Strokes. A guitarist, singer and songwriter, Goodman’s music is steeped in the sound of the South, with touches of blues, gospel and old-school country. Tickets are $5.

Lisa O’Donnell

Load comments