Jan. 23-Feb. 1: Spirit Gum Theatre Co. will present “Significant Other” by Joshua Harmon at 8 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at Art for Art’s Sake, 630 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Ben Brantley, the chief critic at The New York Times, called “Significant Other”: “A tenderly unromantic romantic comedy.” (Brantley is originally from Winston-Salem.) It’s about a gay best friend who is trying to cope as all his straight women friends trek off to the altar. Tickets are $15 at www.spiritgumtheatre.com.

