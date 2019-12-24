UNC School of the Arts has long provided familiar faces - and voices - on the big and small screen, including Mary-Louise Parker, Tom Hulce and Tim Guinee among many others, but in the past decade even more alumni have turned up on TV shows.
On TV this decade, the powerhouse trio of Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill have given us three impressive dark HBO comedies in a row - "Eastbound & Down" (which technically started in 2009, but most of it ran in the 2010s) followed by "Vice Principals" and now "The Righteous Gemstones."
Alumni in other TV shows of the 2010s include Anna Camp ("Perfect Harmony," "True Blood"), Brett Gelman ("Stranger Things," "Fleabag"), Jenn Lyon ("Claws"), Chris Parnell ("Archer," "Rick & Morty"), Diedrich Bader ("American Housewife"), Matt Lauria ("Tell Me a Story"), Elizabeth Lail ("Once Upon a Time," "You"), Billy Magnussen ("Tell Me a Story," "Get Shorty"), Jada Pinkett Smith ("Gotham," "Red Table Talk"), Anna Wood ("The Code," "Deception"), Natalia Cordova-Buckley ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Dane DeHaan ("In Treatment"), Missi Pyle ("Impulse"), Celia Weston ("American Horror Story: Freak Show"), Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon," "The Leftovers"), Will Patton ("Falling Skies"), Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria"), Bridget Regan ("The Last Ship," "Agent Carter"), and many more.
And looking forward, the trend will continue, with 2020 bringing us Jonathan Majors as the lead in HBO's supernatural thriller "Lovecraft Country"; Jake Lacy in a reboot of "High Fidelity"; and a Falcon-centered Disney+ series and a new season of Netflix's "Altered Carbon," both starring Anthony Mackie. Also in development, there's a prospective spinoff of "Aladdin" starring Billy Magnussen, "Paradise Lost" with Bridget Regan, and a revival of "Weeds" starring Mary-Louise Parker.
