Diedrich Bader, a UNCSA alum, is well known for providing the voice of Batman in various animated superhero shows. And now he’s taking on the role of another iconic DC character.
In “Superman: Red Son,” based on a popular 2003 comic book miniseries, young Kal-El’s rocket lands in communist Ukraine rather than the farm fields of Kansas, and as a result Superman grows up to be a Soviet icon rather than an American one. Bader provides the voice of Lex Luthor, who is once again at odds with Superman, whose voice is provided by Jason Isaacs (“Star Trek: Discovery,” the “Harry Potter” films). The animated film will be released on Digital HD Tuesday and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Bader will also be providing the voices of two characters from “Masters of the Universe” for a forthcoming Netflix animated series based on the popular toy and animation franchise. He will play Trap Jaw, a henchman of arch-villain Skeletor, whose voice will be provided by Mark Hamill, and Bader also voices King Randor, the father of He-Man (Chris Wood).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.