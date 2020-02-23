DIEDRICH BADER

Diedrich Bader, a UNCSA alum, is well known for providing the voice of Batman in various animated superhero shows. And now he’s taking on the role of another iconic DC character.

In “Superman: Red Son,” based on a popular 2003 comic book miniseries, young Kal-El’s rocket lands in communist Ukraine rather than the farm fields of Kansas, and as a result Superman grows up to be a Soviet icon rather than an American one. Bader provides the voice of Lex Luthor, who is once again at odds with Superman, whose voice is provided by Jason Isaacs (“Star Trek: Discovery,” the “Harry Potter” films). The animated film will be released on Digital HD Tuesday and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Bader will also be providing the voices of two characters from “Masters of the Universe” for a forthcoming Netflix animated series based on the popular toy and animation franchise. He will play Trap Jaw, a henchman of arch-villain Skeletor, whose voice will be provided by Mark Hamill, and Bader also voices King Randor, the father of He-Man (Chris Wood).

