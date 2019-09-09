HBO has ordered a second season for "The Righteous Gemstones," a bawdy, satiric comedy series produced by three alumni of the UNC School of the Arts.
Danny McBride, who graduated from UNCSA's School of Filmmaking in 1999, created the series and stars as Jesse Gemstone, a blustery televangelist who is part of a successful but corrupt family-run television ministry. Fellow-alumni Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors, and Hill has a supporting role as an actor.
This is the third HBO series from the trio, following "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals."
In a statement announcing the renewal, Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming, said "Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm."
The cast also includes John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman and Walton Goggins.
The series airs at 10 p.m. Sundays on HBO. The nine-episode first season started on Aug. 18.
