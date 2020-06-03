SPACE CASES: He’s only got a few scenes in the first season of Netflix’s new series ”Space Force,” but it’s fun to see UNC School of the Arts alumnus Diedrich Bader has risen through the ranks. The series is a satirical workplace comedy that revolves around Space Force, the latest branch of the military. Steve Carell plays the head of the branch, who struggles for respect. One of his rival Joint Chiefs of Staff is General Rongley, head of the Army, played with swagger by Bader, who is best known for roles on “American Housewife,” “The Drew Carey Show” and the movie “Office Space” — and as the voice of Batman in various animated shows. The cast of “Space Force” includes Ben Schwartz, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, and the late, lamented Fred Willard, whom the first episode is dedicated to.
UNCSA alumnus Diedrich Bader in Netflix's new series "Space Force"
- Tim Clodfelter
