Jake Lacy, a UNCSA alumnus, is one of the co-stars of “Otherhood,” a comedy-drama film making its debut Friday on Netflix. The story involves three mothers who pay unexpected visits to their sons in New York City. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in April, but was delayed after Felicity Huffman, who plays Lacy’s mom, was charged in the college bribery case. The other moms are played by Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette.
Lacy is also seen in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” in which he plays Michelle Williams’ love interest, and was one of the stars of Showtimes’s “I’m Dying Up Here.” He also recently appeared in movies including “Johnny English Strikes Again” and “Ode to Joy,” which was an opening night film at this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival. Next up, he will be in the cable comedy series “High Fidelity.”