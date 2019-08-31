Later this month, two alumni from the UNC School of the Arts will go head-to-head on the ABC game show “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Anna Camp and Chris Parnell will compete on the Sept. 15 episode of the game show, the latest incarnation of a long-running series. Camp, best known for the “Pitch Perfect” movies, is one of the stars of the forthcoming NBC series “Perfect Harmony.” Parnell is perhaps best known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” and is also a popular voice actor on such animated shows as “Archer” and “Rick & Morty.”

The episode will also feature two other celebrities competing against each other, with Rosie O’Donnell taking on Leslie Jones.

