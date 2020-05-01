HBO has released a teaser for Lovecraft Country, a new supernatural thriller series coming this August. Jonathan Majors, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, stars as a man who travels into the Jim Crow-era South in search of his missing father.
He confronts both racism and mysterious creatures out of the works of iconic horror writer H.P. Lovecraft.
The series also features Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance and Michael K. Williams. The series comes from producers including Jordan Peele, Misha Green and JJ Abrams.
