Earls

The marquee sign outside of Earl’s.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

DANCE YOUR MESS AROUND: Drink and dance with the ones that brung ya on Tuesdays at Earl’s, 121 W. Ninth St. The restaurant and bar has a Tuesday-night special with $5 Tito’s Vodka, Austin’s finest spirit, and two-step dancing. There will be an instructor on hand if you’re new to scooting your boots across the dance floor like the cowboys do. Hats optional. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Earl’s WS. The dancing commences at 8:30 p.m.

