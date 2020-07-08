Southern Culture on the Skids

The Chapel Hill-founded band Southern Culture on the Skids — Rick Miller (from left), Dave Hartman and Mary Huff — play on an album to support Cat’s Cradle, a music venue.

GET COVERED: Twenty-five bands from North Carolina are joining forces to support Cat’s Cradle, the legendary Carrboro music venue with a new digital album. ”Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover To Benefit Cat’s Cradle” includes such musicians as The dB’s, Superchunk, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Steep Canyon Rangers, Southern Culture on the Skids, The Connells, Dex Romweber, The Mountain Goats, Chatham County Line, and Don Dixon and Marti Jones doing covers of some of their favorite songs. Funds raised from album sales will be used to cover rent and basic overhead costs for Cat’s Cradle. The 25-track album is due out July 31, but people who preorder it for $25 from Bandcamp will get five new tracks for download each Friday throughout the month. For more information, visit www.coverchargemusic.com.

