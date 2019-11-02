Wherever Jane Seymour goes around the world, she is recognized for different roles.
Most commonly, it’s as the lead in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” the long-running 1990s frontier drama. “Globally, it still plays in 92 countries,” she said, recalling fans coming up to her during trips to Romania and Poland.
In England, she said, she’s most often recognized as Solitaire, the comely fortune teller in the 1973 James Bond movie “Live and Let Die.” Romance buffs know her for “Somewhere in Time,” a 1980 film with Christopher Reeve. Some remember the 1980s miniseries “War and Remembrance.” Among sci-fi and fantasy fans, she’s known for her roles in the original 1970s version “Battlestar Galactica” and the rollicking 1977 film “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.” Guys in their 30s and 40s often bring up her role as a cougar in 2005’s “Wedding Crashers.” And children often recognize her as a sweet, artistically inclined grandmother in 2013’s “An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky.”
“So I’m not typecast, it’s every character known to man these days, and I love that,” Seymour said. “I’ve gotten to play amazing leading lady roles, and now interesting character roles as well.”
Seymour, 68, is back on TV in the second season of “The Kominsky Method,” which debuted last week on Netflix. She plays Madelyn, an old flame of Alan Arkin’s character. “They had a relationship, but geographically it ended and they had completely separate lives,” Seymour said. “Until they meet at the funeral of a mutual friend and pick up from where they left off. Then it becomes a really interesting relationship. It’s young love with two people who are living with the baggage they picked up over the years.
“It’s very beautiful, I’m very excited by it,” she added. “It’s good to still be in the game, if you know what I mean.”
The show was created by Chuck Lorre, the creative force behind such shows as “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” — and, coincidentally, Seymour’s neighbor in Malibu.
“Turns out he lives literally at the bottom of my garden,” she said. “I can actually see his house from my balcony. We had never met, so it’s quite funny .... It’s absolutely brilliantly written, I’m a huge Chuck Lorre fan, it’s no accident all his shows are hits. He’s an amazing talent.”
She said that she is “always game for anything that’s good material and that has really good people in it.” In addition to Arkin, “Kominsky” stars Michael Douglas in the title role, plus such notable actors as Paul Reiser, Nancy Travis and Kathleen Turner.
Seymour also likes the fact that filming “Kominsky” was less arduous than “Dr. Quinn.” “Nowadays, series are usually eight or 10 episodes. It’s quite different from ‘Dr. Quinn,’ which was 22 episodes and I was in almost every scene. There was never a day I had off, ever.”
She was originally scheduled to only appear in two episodes of the eight-episode season of “Kominsky,” “and then it grew,” she said. “I think Chuck loved what Alan and I were able to do with the characters, so we were rewarded with more material.”
≤≤≤
”Batman Beyond: The Complete Series”: The inventive 1999-2001 animated series “Batman Beyond” has just come to Blu-ray in a “Complete Series” boxed set, in a limited edition packaged with a Vinyl Pop figurine. The series is a sequel to “Batman: The Animated Series,” set 40 years in the future (or 20 years from now). High school student Terry McGinnis becomes the protege of the now-retired senior citizen Bruce Wayne, as a new, high-tech version of Batman, with Wayne guiding him remotely as they continue the never-ending war on crime.
The set has all 52 episodes, most of them digitally remastered — a few had to be restored from standard-definition prints due to damage, but most of them look terrific in high definition. Extensive extras include new featurettes and ones carried over from previous releases, plus the feature-length spinoff film “Return of the Joker” and commentaries on four episodes. Guest stars providing voices include UNC School of the Arts alumnus Diedrich Bader, whose animated series “The Zeta Project” spun off from this show, the first of his many forays into the Batman universe.
≤≤≤
HBO Home Entertainment will release the first season of ”The Righteous Gemstones,” a bawdy comedy from alumni of the UNC School of the Arts, on digital download starting Nov. 18. Danny McBride stars as a member of a corrupt televangelist family. Other UNCSA alumns involved include Jody Hill as part of McBride’s entourage. David Gordon Green, a frequent collaborator and fellow alum, directed several episodes. No DVD or Blu-ray release date has been announced yet.
≤≤≤
Mill Creek Entertainment will release “The Mindy Project,” a comedy series with three actresses with local ties, on Blu-ray and DVD this January. The series, which started on Fox and later aired on Hulu, features Mindy Kaling (“The Office”) as an obstetrician with a complicated love life. The first season had Anna Camp, a UNCSA alum, as her best friend. Beth Grant, who got her start acting in the Governor’s School at Salem College in the 1960s, plays Mindy’s coworker Beth. And Fortune Feimster, a comedian from Charlotte, joined the cast in later seasons. The boxed set will be released Jan. 14.
