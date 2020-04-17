HBO has announced a premiere date for “Perry Mason,” a prequel to the popular legal drama that co-stars UNCG alumnus Chris Chalk. The series will make its debut June 21.
The series is set in 1931, following the origins of intrepid defense attorney Perry Mason, who is played by Matthew Rhys. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, and Stephen Root.
Chalk will play Paul Drake, a beat cop and aspiring private detective who frequently works with Perry and is his close friend.
***
Local public affairs program “Triad Today” has moved outdoors in response to the pandemic.
“The ABC 45 studio has been shut down as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, so we’re now taping ‘Triad Today’ at the Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville,” said host Jim Longworth. The move includes practicing social distancing during the roundtable discussions at the end of each episode.
The series airs at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on WXLV ABC-45 and 11 a.m. Sundays on WMYV MY-48.
***
The first story arc of “Infinity Train,” an acclaimed animated series from the Cartoon Network, is coming to DVD and digital on Tuesday. The series was created by Owen Dennis, a writer and storyboard artist from the cult hit “Regular Show.” The series is set on a massive train where each car is a separate world with different civilizations and even its own laws of physics.
The first storyline, “Book One,” consists of 10 11-minute episodes that follow Tulip, a girl who runs away from home, upset by the stress of her parents’ divorce, and ends up on a journey of self-discovery between cars of the train as she tries to find the conductor. Helping her along the way are One-One, a rolling robot with split personalities, and Atticus, a talking corgi who is a king in his own car and never lets anyone forget it. The series blends fanciful animation, colorful characters and a meaningful storyline about Tulip’s journey to accepting the changes life has brought her.
The DVD has bonus features including animatics, commentary and featurettes.
***
The Disney Channel is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday with a day of special programming, including a new National Geographic special titled “Born Wild: The Next Generation” (8 p.m.), the visually stunning DisneyNature films “Monkey Kingdom” (3:50 and 6:35 p.m.) and “Penguins” (5:15 and 9 p.m.), and environmentally themed episodes of some of its biggest shows.
Other Disney channels are also participating, with Disney Junior playing themed episodes of such shows as “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures,” “Muppet Babies” and “Mira, Royal Detective”; and Disney XD carrying a full-day marathon of the animated series “Amphibia” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., leading into the DisneyNature film “Born in China” (3 p.m.) about wildlife including the panda, the golden monkey and the snow leopard. The DisneyNOW app will feature an Earth Day collection as well.
