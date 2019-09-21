The fall TV season is upon us.
This week, most of the broadcast networks will start unveiling their new shows for the 2019-20 TV season, hoping some of them will strike chords with viewers.
New shows with local ties include:
“Perfect Harmony” (9 p.m. Thursday on NBC): Geno Segers, a Winston-Salem native, and Anna Camp, a UNC School of the Arts alumna best known for the “Pitch Perfect” movies, are among the stars of this good-hearted comedy. It’s about a down-on-its-luck church choir that gets a second chance when a prickly but brilliant college professor (Bradley Whitford) takes over as choir director.
“Bless the Harts” (8:30 p.m. next Sunday on Fox): Emily Spivey, a High Point native, is the creator of this show, which has a very “King of the Hill”-like vibe to it — not surprising considering she used to write for that show. The series is set in the fictional but very familiar “Greenpoint, North Carolina,” revolving around a financially strapped but loving family, with a cast including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, and Charlotte native Fortune Feimster.
Also, “American Housewives,” costarring UNCSA alum Diedrich Bader, will start its fourth season at 8 p.m. Friday on ABC.
***
Other recent shows with local ties that are not on the broadcast networks but on cable or streaming include “Carnival Row,” an edgy Amazon fantasy-drama set in a 19th-century London where humans coexist with fairies and other supernatural beings, which was co-created by Travis Beacham, a UNCSA alum best known for the movie “Pacific Rim” and the screenplay for the remake of “Clash of the Titans”; “Mr. Mercedes” on DirecTV’s Audience Network,” with UNCSA alum Brett Gelman in a recurring role; and “The Righteous Gemstones,” HBO’s recently-renewed dark comedy starring UNCSA alums Danny McBride and Jody Hill, with their frequent collaborator David Gordon Green also working as a producer and director.
***
Speaking of the McBride/Hill/Green gang, they are also working on a particularly odd-sounding follow-up to a classic TV show many people thought could never be remade: “Hogan’s Heroes.”
The original 1960s comedy was set in a prisoner of war camp during World War II, with intrepid Allied POWs who ran a secret spy base under the camp and contended with bumbling Nazis. One of the creators of the original series, Al Ruddy, is teaming up with the UNCSA trio to executive producer a new series that will be a sequel rather than a reboot.
The new “Hogan’s Heroes” is set in modern day, and according to TV industry news site Deadline.com, will be “a single-camera action adventure comedy series set in present day focusing on the descendants of the original heroes, now scattered around the world, who team up for a global treasure hunt.”
There is no word yet where the prospective series would air if it gets picked up.
***
On Wednesday, the abrasive and hilarious “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” starts its 14th season — which ties it with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” for the title of longest-running live-action comedy in American TV history (though to be fair, “Ozzie” produced more episodes each season).
“Sunny,” on cable channel FXX, follows the degenerate staff of Paddy’s Pub, a rundown Philadelphia bar, as they engage in various shenanigans. In the season premiere, the guys decide to start their own Airbnb-type services, renting out their apartments to female tourists in hopes of seducing them. As always, things go awry. The episode marks the directorial debut of co-star Glenn Howerton, who also stars in the high school comedy “AP Bio,” which has been renewed for a third season and next year will move over to NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
Later episodes this season on “Sunny” will include the gang participating in a focus group for their favorite action movie franchise, which to their horror is being rebooted for modern sensibilities; trying to carry out a convoluted scheme in the middle of “Dee Day,” when they have agreed to be nice to Dee, the most put-upon member of the gang; and dealing with the consequences when none of them steps in to save Frank (Danny DeVito) when he almost chokes at a restaurant.
***
Two UNCSA alumni have already won Emmy awards this year, and a third is up for one as well.
In last weekend’s Creative Arts portion of the Emmys, Blair Aycock won as makeup designer for “Fosse/Verdon,” and Michael Brake won for sound editing in “Barry.”
In tonight’s Primetime Emmy awards, which will be broadcast on Fox starting at 8 p.m., Margaret Qualley is up for supporting actress for “Fosse/Verdon.” Qualley was recently seen on the big screen in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood,” and is also in “Strange But True,” a drama based on a popular book that will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on Oct. 22 by Lionsgate.
***
Clint Howard will be going through pop culture whiplash next weekend. During the next week, he will be participating in Mayberry Days, a celebration of “The Andy Griffith Show” taking place this week in Mount Airy.
Then next Sunday, he will go from Mayberry to Days of the Dead, a horror convention taking place next weekend in Charlotte. Howard appeared in five episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” alongside his older brother Ron Howard, playing Leon, a kid in a cowboy outfit. He also appeared in “Gentle Ben” and episodes of various “Star Trek” series going back to the original series, and most recently “Star Trek: Discovery,” among many other roles. Among horror fans, he is known for horror films including the 1995 cult favorite “Ice Cream Man” and several films with director Rob Zombie, including the 2007 version of “Halloween” and “3 From Hell,” and for the 1995 horror comedy “Ice Cream Man.”
Other guests at Days of the Dead with local ties will include Skeet Ulrich, a former Concord resident who is now in “Riverdale,” and Judge Reinhold, who attended UNCSA. The con runs Friday through next Sunday at the Sheraton Charlotte; information and a full guest list, including such horror icons as Clive Barker, Sid Haig, Tony Todd and Kane Hodder, can be found at www.daysofthedead.com/charlotte. Information on Mayberry Days and a list of events and guest stars can be found at www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays. This is the 30th year of the festival, which runs Monday through next Sunday.
In 1968, when Calvin Peeler was 13, he wrote in to ask the producers to cast him in an episode of “Mayberry R.F.D. “ The producers agreed and Peeler appeared in one episode.
Peeler is making his first appearance at Mayberry Days this week.
