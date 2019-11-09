More than two years since we saw them last, nihilistic mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his dimwitted grandson Morty Smith are back in a new season of the cult animated series “Rick and Morty.”
The last new episode aired Oct. 1, 2017, and the first episode of the new season will premiere at 11:30 p.m. today, Nov. 10, on Adult Swim. Five episodes will be shown in this round, with five more due later this season.
The first new episode, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat,” mixes several heady science fiction concepts, including cloning, holograms, parallel universes and the repercussions of being able to see your own future, as Morty encounters “Death Crystals” that show him his possible futures. The episode also manages to parody both the 1988 Japanese anime blockbuster “Akira” and “Rick and Morty’s” own self-referential nature.
Chris Parnell, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, continues his role as Rick’s long-suffering son-in-law Jerry, who is Morty’s ineffectual dad. He frequently tries to clash with Rick but is largely ignored and dismissed.
***
Matt Brady, a local high school science teacher who was a co-founder of the pop culture site Newsarama, recently wrote “The Science of Rick and Morty: The Unofficial Guide to Earth’s Stupidest Show,” a book about the science behind the series. Brady is at NC ComiCon, a comic book convention held at the Durham Convention Center this weekend.
Brady teaches honors chemistry at Atkins High School and is adjunct faculty at Wake Forest University. He and his wife, Shari Brady, are also behind www.thescienceof.org, a website that looks at the science behind comic books and sci-fi shows and movies.
***
Steve Coulter, a 1981 alumnus of UNCSA’s School of Drama, co-stars in “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” one of three Lifetime TV-movies that are combined in the “Royals & Romance 3-Film Collection,” a DVD boxed set being released Tuesday by Lionsgate.
Two movies are devoted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and one to Prince William and Kate Middleton. In the middle film, Coulter plays the princes’ father, Prince Charles. As he told me when the movie was shown on TV back in 2018, “We’ll see if those British dialect classes paid off with Johanna Morrison back at NCSA in 1981!”
***
Also new on DVD (and Blu-ray) Tuesday, the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery” features the return of several beloved characters from the original 1960s version of “Trek.”
“Discovery” is shown on the CBS All Access streaming service. It follows the adventures of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a science specialist on board the experimental starship U.S.S. Discovery in a time about 10 years before the voyages of Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock on the original series. Burnham is the adoptive sister of Spock, who was referred to but not seen in the first season.
Spock is featured in the second season, along with his commanding officer before Kirk, Captain Christopher Pike, who was originally only seen in the two-part flashback episode “The Menagerie.” In the new season, Pike takes temporary command of the Discovery to solve a mystery and try to find Spock, who has mysteriously vanished.
The second-season set includes more than two hours of bonus material including featurettes about the connections between the series and the “Star Trek” legacy, costume designs, props, aliens, cast and crew interviews, and two short films that tie into the storyline.
A third season of “Discovery” is now in production, and its success has led CBS All Access to commission several other “Star Trek” spinoffs; next up is “Star Trek: Picard,” with Patrick Stewart reprising his role from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” It is due to be shown starting Jan. 23, 2020.
***
On Thursday, for one night only, six classic episodes of “The Twilight Zone” will come to to the big screen in a special screening held by Fathom Events, including the Grand 18 in Winston-Salem, and the Brassfield Cinema 10, Grand 12, and Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16 in Greensboro.
The three-hour marathon, which starts at 7 p.m., will include a new documentary short about series creator Rod Serling and the episodes “Walking Distance,” about a man revisiting his hometown; “Time Enough at Last,” about a bookworm who is the sole survivor of an apocalypse; “The Invaders,” about a woman terrorized by tiny aliens; “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street,” a still-relevant look at paranoia; and “Eye of the Beholder,” a poignant story about the dangers of conformity.
Tickets and more information can be found at www.fathomevents.com.
***
A Charlotte resident won HGTV’s “A Very Brady Contest,” including a holiday vacation at the recently-renovated Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Lisa Shaw was the winner for a video submission about her love of “The Brady Bunch,” which was selected from more than 3,000 video submissions. Her winning submission can be seen at www.hgtv.com/shows/a-very-brady-renovation.
