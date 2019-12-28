There was too much television in 2019 for anyone to keep up with, but here are some of the notable moments of the year on the small screen:
Clemmons Meets Reality TV: In August and September, the Viceland cable channel presented a five-part documentary about the case of Pazuzu Algarad, the self-styled demon worshipper who was arrested in 2014 after two bodies were found at his Clemmons home. “The Devil You Know” was at times sensationalistic, and had elements that were misleading. For one thing, a creepy/weird Fourth of July parade with horror characters that opened the documentary didn’t even take place here, but in Rowan County. But despite some reality show touches, it provided an intriguing look at the tragic story and also some insight into the people whose lives were affected.
More Streaming Than You Can Stream: Disney+ and Apple TV+ joined the seemingly unending river of streaming channels trying to draw people away from traditional television. Some complained that it was getting to be too much; if you drop your cable bill but have to subscribe to a bunch of different services to get the shows you watch, are you really saving anything? But for people who have demanded for years that they get their TV a la carte rather than in big cable bundles, it may be at least a step in the right direction. Among the best offerings on the streaming services:
- Amazon Prime’s dark comedy “Fleabag” improved on an already-impressive debut season with a second one, with series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a self-destructive Londoner and Brett Gelman, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, as her abrasive American brother-in-law.
- Gelman also had a supporting role in the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which deepened the show’s otherworldly mystery and expanded the characters, playing on 1980s nostalgia without coming across as a cliche.
- CBS All Access’s “Star Trek: Discovery,” the latest incarnation of the long-running franchise (at least, until “Picard” debuts next month), reached back to the very start of “Trek” in its second season, incorporating characters and story threads from the original “Trek” pilot before Captain Kirk took over the Enterprise.
- Even beyond the phenomenon that is Baby Yoda, Disney+ got started with a bang with “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars take on the Spaghetti Western genre. Next year, the service will have several Marvel-based shows including Anthony Mackie, who attended UNCSA’s high school program, in a series called “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
- Amazon Studios and the BBC co-produced “Good Omens,” a satisfying six-episode fantasy-comedy based on a book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and an angel who join forces to save the world when the apocalypse rolls around.
That’s a Wrap: CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory” had a satisfying ending that managed to make Sheldon grow as a person without giving up the quirks that made him so annoyingly endearing. HBO’s “Veep” also ended on its own terms, with sharp political satire that had to keep up with how increasingly absurd Washington, DC, seems these days. HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” on the other hand, sputtered to a finale that seemed at once rushed and overpacked, complete with a resolution that seemed to please no one.
HBO Stands Its Ground: Though “Game of Thrones” faltered, HBO proved once again that it is capable of groundbreaking television, with such compelling shows as “The Righteous Gemstones,” the latest dark comedy from UNCSA powerhouses Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, this one about a family of televangelists;”Chernobyl,” a wrenching historical miniseries about the nuclear disaster; “Watchmen,” an ambitious revival of the acclaimed 1980s comic book about how the presence of superheroes might change the world; and “Euphoria,” a gritty teen drama with UNCSA alumna Hunter Schafer as a trans girl struggling to find her place in the world.
More Local Faces: NBC’s genial comedy “Perfect Harmony” has two local ties in the same show, with UNCSA’s Anna Camp and Winston-Salem-native Geno Segers as members of a small town choir.
Over on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” with the departure of several major characters including the original lead, supporting character Carol — played by Melissa McBride, a former Winston-Salem resident — grew even more prominent.
Following his success with the 2015-17 “The Carmichael Show,” Winston-Salem-native Jerrod Carmichael moved largely behind the scenes as a producer of shows and specials, but he also appeared on-screen in an interesting HBO short, “Home Videos,” in which he interviewed prominent women in his life.
TNT’s crime comedy-drama “Claws” continued to showcase the talents of Jenn Lyon, a High Point native and UNCSA alumna.
Over Christmas, a slew of local actors, including Jill Wagner, Julianna Guill, Jejuan Smith, Jackee Harry, Marc Blucas, Neal Bledsoe, and Kellie Pickler, were featured in cable holiday movies. Wilkesboro’s own Zach Galifianakis finished his quirky FX comedy series “Baskets,” in which he played twin brothers. Jeryl Prescott, a longtime Winston-Salem resident, was one of the costars of “Swamp Thing,” a fascinating supernatural drama on the DC Universe streaming service that was sadly canceled too soon, the plug being pulled after only one episode had aired (but the remainder were shown). It was filmed in the Wilmington area and, for those who don’t subscribe to that service, will come to Blu-ray and DVD this February.
