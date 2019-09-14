We’re still a week away from the start of the fall TV season, when new shows begin airing on Sept. 23. But one returning show, “Dancing With the Stars,” gets an early start this Monday, Sept. 16, beginning its 28th season on ABC at 8 p.m.
And while “The Masked Singer” doesn’t officially start its second season until Sept. 25, tonight it will have a one-hour “Super Sneak Peek” preview special, starting at 8:02 p.m. on Fox. In the series, panelists including Ken Jeong, a former Greensboro resident, try to guess the identities of celebrity singers disguised with masks. Season one winner T-Pain is scheduled to appear, and viewers will be introduced to the show’s second-season “characters,” including such elaborate costumes as the Black Widow, the Butterfly, Mr. Fox, The Leopard, The Flamingo, The Skeleton, The Tree and Thingamajig.
Jeong is also in the cast of “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin,” airing at 10 p.m. today on Comedy Central.
CW won’t be starting its fall season until October, later than the other broadcast networks, but the network has a quirky special presentation tonight, starting at 8 p.m. “Warigami,” a two-hour special, collects episodes of a short-form digital series from Canadian broadcaster CBC. Emily Piggford (“The Girlfriend Experience”) stars as young woman who discovers that she has a twin brother she never knew, and they are the descendants of an ancient Japanese lineage that has a mystic ability to turn paper into lethal weapons and who are being hunted down by a warrior with similar powers.
As a reminder, an episode of “The $100,000 Pyramid” that I wrote about in a previous column is airing tonight, with two UNC School of the Arts alumni going head-to-head: Anna Camp (the “Pitch Perfect” movies) and Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live,” “Rick & Morty,” “Archer”). The episode airs at 9 p.m. today on ABC, and also has Rosie O’Donnell competing against Leslie Jones.
And “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” a Netflix special starring Wilkesboro native Zach Galifianakis, will be available on the streaming service starting at 3:01 a.m. Sept. 20.
On Thursday, the season finale of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” will be available on the Boomerang digital streaming service. The series has Scooby and gang joining up with various celebrity guests to solve mysteries, and the finale has them teaming up with Batman, voiced by Kevin Conroy, who played the role in the 1990s “Batman: The Animated Series.” Mark Hamill, who provided the voice of arch-nemesis The Joker in that same series, co-stars. The episode will then be available on the Cartoon Network on Sept. 30.
This weekend, in advance of that season finale — and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the crime-solving pooch — Boomerang is making all the Scooby-Doo shows and animated movies available for free on its streaming service, which normally costs $4.99 a month. Non-subscribers will have to register with an email account, but can then watch all Scooby content free for the weekend, according to Turner.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: In Concert, an 11-disc set, has just been released to retail stores from Time Life, with hours of performances and jam sessions including such acts as Bruce Springsteen, Cat Stevens, Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mick Jagger, Sting and Paul Simon. The set collects three separate collections, one with performances from 2010-2013, another with ones from 2014-2017, and the complete 25th anniversary concerts from 2009.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Trek’s” leap to the big screen, Fathom Events is holding screenings of 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” today and Wednesday, including at the Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16.
The film was an update to the “Star Trek” TV series of the 1960s, with updated ship designs, new outfits (which looked kind of like pajamas and were ditched when later sequels were made), and the first of several redesigns of the Klingons the franchise has done over the years. While ponderous at times, it was a welcome return to familiar characters and heady concepts, as the Enterprise races to stop a powerful technological entity that threatens life on Earth. The return of “Star Trek” was originally envisioned as a new series that was going to spearhead a planned Paramount network years before UPN, but the plans for that network fell through and the studio bosses decided that they should make it a theatrical film since “Star Wars” had been such a hit.
Screenings will be today (Sept. 15) at 1 and 4 p.m. and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. For ticket prices and more information, including other locations, go to www.fathomevents.com/events/star-trek
