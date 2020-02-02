Nancy Naigle, an author who lives in Advance, is looking forward to the Hallmark Channel’s latest film based on one of her books coming later this month.
“The Secret Ingredient,” making its debut at 9 p.m. Feb. 15, is the story of a once-engaged couple whose lives went in different directions, but who have a bond still, in part because of a special recipe that, as Hallmark describes it, “turns out to be a sweet reminder of how perfect they are together.”
Naigle, now 57, decided to become a writer when she turned 40. “I began doing a lot of soul searching,” she said in an email interview. “I wanted to do something I could be proud of, and unfortunately my day job had me feeling quite the opposite. Thinking about what had influenced me the most in my life, especially when the going got tough, the answer was books.
“I turned to books when things became tough. I read when there was stress from work, illness, loneliness and boredom. Books always took me somewhere that leveled my perspective and gave me hope. I decided if I could write one book... to help one gal... get through one bad day... that was something to be proud of. I made that my mission.”
A native of Virginia Beach, she moved to North Carolina in June 2014 after taking an early retirement from her career with Bank of America so she could write full-time, then “packed up my mother and moved to Pfafftown. I have family in Winston-Salem, so this was a natural choice. My husband and I live in Advance where his son, the horses, and dogs have a little bit more room to stretch out.”
It took her nearly 10 years to get her first book, “Sweet Tea and Secrets,” published in 2011. She went on to turn that into a six-book series and has written or co-written more than 30 books so far. “’Secret Ingredient” is her third book to be adapted into a movie for Hallmark, following “Hope at Christmas” and “Christmas Joy,” with another in the pipeline that she hopes might be filmed in North Carolina.
Naigle has not worked directly on any of the screenplay adaptations of her books, saying she trusts Crown Media, the company behind the brand. “Crown Media has a wonderful team of writers who have a lot more experience at that than I, but I am dabbling with screenwriting now. I love the Hallmark brand, and I trust Crown Media completely to serve up a story that is clean, wholesome and entertaining.”
She has also novelized three Hallmark movies, the “Christmas in Evergreen” series (two of which featured Jill Wagner, a Winston-Salem native), for Hallmark Publishing. Naigle describes that process of reverse-engineering a movie into a book as “a wonderful education.”
“It’s a challenge to take a 20,000-word screenplay and turn it into a 70,000-word book,” she said. “Hallmark fans have already seen all the gorgeous scenery and decor, and I want to recreate that just like they remember it. I’m usually inviting readers into my fictional worlds, leaving some things to their own imagination to make the story their own.”
She appreciates the popularity of the Hallmark Channel, especially when there’s so little family programming to be found on TV.
“Even prime-time television can skew toward violence, coarse language and innuendo,” she said. “With a 7-year-old in the house, Hallmark Channel is something I can leave on and not worry about content. Television programming in general is a huge topic of conversation when I do speaking engagements and book signings. The feel-good stories on Hallmark are a nice change from the speed of life we live in today too.”
Working on such stories fits into her goals. “I continue to follow that single mission in everything I write, and I hope readers will keep buying my book, so I can keep right on writing,” she said. “It’s the best job in the world.”
***
GetTV, a channel devoted to nostalgia programming, is adding some classic variety programs to its lineup for February.
On Saturdays at 10 p.m., they will be airing rarely seen episodes of “The Sonny and Cher Show,” followed at 11 p.m. by special variety shows featuring Patti LaBelle, Flip Wilson, Lena Horne and others. Then on Sundays at 10, they are airing two hours of “The Johnny Cash Show,” some episodes of which are new to the channel, with guests including Linda Ronstadt, Mahalia Jackson, Billy Graham, Mama Cass, Carl Perkins and many others.
GetTV can be found locally over-the-air at channel 48.2 or on Spectrum Cable at channel 1265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.