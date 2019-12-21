Sadly, Baby Yoda merchandise won’t be available until next year, so you’re out of luck looking for those this Christmas. But if you’re looking for some last-minute gift ideas for the sci-fi fan on your holiday gift list, here are some possibilities:
“Watchmen”:
Just days after its finale, HBO’s compelling show — one of 2019’s best TV productions — has been released to Digital HD, and can be purchased on services such as Amazon Prime, AppleTV and Vudu with all nine episodes and bonus content. The story is a sequel to the acclaimed 1980s comic book miniseries of the same name, about a world where superheroes have radically altered history. The cast includes Regina King, Jean Smart, Louis Gossett Jr. and Tim Blake Nelson. Extras include interviews, featurettes, and notes from Dave Gibbons, the co-creator and artist of the original comic. HBO’s “Watchmen” won’t be on DVD or Blu-ray until sometime in 2020.
“Doomsday Clock”:
The end of the HBO version of “Watchmen” coincides, coincidentally or not, with the final issue of a 12-part comic book miniseries from DC Comics also based on the 1980s “Watchmen” comic but unconnected to the continuity of the HBO version. This story blends Watchmen characters with familiar DC universe characters such as Superman, Batman and The Joker, with interesting implications and complications. The first six issues are compiled in a hardcover book now on sale; later issues are available individually in comic shops.
“Doctor Who”:
Two new home video releases are good options for fans of the classic British series. Long before season-long story arcs became popular on sci-fi shows, the 1986 “Trial of a Time Lord” saga on “Doctor Who” told an over-arching story with the Doctor (Colin Baker) being put on trial by his fellow Time Lords. The 14-episode season is collected in
“Doctor Who: Colin Baker — Complete Season Two,” a six-disc Blu-ray boxed set with extended edits of each episode plus interviews, profiles and behind-the-scenes footage. And on DVD,
“Doctor Who: The Macra Terror” recreates a story from 1967 that was destroyed by the BBC in the 1970s, when they didn’t think anyone would care about “Doctor Who” reruns. Though the tapes were erased, fans audio-recorded the show and it has now been brought back through animation, in a story with Patrick Troughton as The Doctor.
“Star Trek”:
Two new “Star Trek” paperbacks from Simon & Shuster and a comic book from IDW expand on both the current and the original versions of the long-running franchise.
“Star Trek: Discovery — Dead Endless” by Dave Galanter is the sixth novel based on “Discovery,” the new Trek series that is shown on the CBS All Access streaming service. Most of the novels in the series to date have focused on specific members of the cast, and this one focuses on prickly genius Paul Stamets and medical officer Hugh Culber, the first prominent gay characters in Trek.
“Star Trek: The Motion Picture: 40th Anniversary Edition” is a reprint of a 1979 novelization by “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry himself, in which he provided interesting new details and anecdotes to flesh out the characters and the world of the 23rd century. And the next “Trek” TV series, with the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, doesn’t start on CBS All Access until January, but the second issue of a prequel comic book series,
“Star Trek: Picard — Countdown,” has just been released in comic shops, setting up events that will play out in the series.
"The Orville”:
The second season of Seth MacFarlane’s homage to “Star Trek” has just been released on DVD (but unfortunately not on Blu-ray) in a special-edition set with extensive behind-the-scenes bonus features. The series follows the crew of a starship led by genial if occasionally bumbling Captain Mercer (MacFarlane) on various adventures, with a blend of science fiction, stories that evoke the previous versions of Trek, and MacFarlane’s trademark pop culture-savvy humor. Fox did not pick up “Orville” for a third season, instead sending it to Hulu, where it won’t be shown until late 2020. MacFarlane’s earlier hit, the bawdy animated Fox comedy
“Family Guy,” also has a new DVD set with the 17th season of the show. It includes uncensored episodes, deleted scenes, clip reels, and alternate takes of an episode.
“Gotham: The Complete Series”:
The boxed set has all five seasons of Fox’s popular Batman prequel, telling the story of young Bruce Wayne and the rising criminals who would one day be his arch-enemies. The cast includes several actors with local ties; in the first few seasons, Jada Pinkett Smith, who attended the UNC School of the Arts, plays mob boss Fish Mooney, and later on, Chris Chalk, a UNC-Greensboro alumnus, plays Bruce’s trusted confidante Lucius Fox. Each season includes behind-the-scenes extras, but there is no new material for fans who already have the individual seasons.
