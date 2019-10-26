This is the time of year Anna Camp misses Winston-Salem.
“I always think about the weekends where you’d get just get to walk,” said Camp, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts who is now in Los Angeles. In the fall, she would enjoy the brisk weather — “we don’t have seasons in L.A.,” she said — when she’d put on a sweater and walk from the campus to Old Salem and get some coffee.
“It felt like a nurturing city for a college student. I always tell students, ‘don’t rush it, cherish this moment, it truly is a pivotal, magical time.’ I’m so grateful I spent my formative years in Winston.”
Camp, who is perhaps best known for the “Pitch Perfect” movies, was also one of the stars of “True Blood,” “Good Girls Revolt” and “The Mindy Project,” as well as recurring roles in such shows as “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Good Wife” and “Mad Men.” Her movie roles have included “Goodbye To All That,” which was filmed in the Winston-Salem area, and “Brave New Jersey,” which played here during the RiverRun International Film Festival.
She is now one the stars of “Perfect Harmony,” a Thursday night NBC comedy about a small town Southern gospel choir.
Camp grew up in Columbia, S.C., and became interested in acting in the second grade, following in the footsteps of a sister who was seven years older. “Since then I knew I wanted to tell stories,” she said, “and I felt the most happy and alive and creatively fulfilled when I was working on a monologue or doing a scene or acting in a play.” She said at the time she was shy, and liked the notion of “hiding a little bit in the characters I played.”
She said that her time at UNCSA, where she graduated in 2004, helped hone her craft. “It was such a wonderful basis for how I approach every role I do, whether it’s TV or theater or film,” she said. “It was priceless, how you get to approach a character and build a character specifically. ... All we have are our bodies and our minds, and the School of the Arts gave me a concrete approach, it gave me a foundation.”
In “Perfect Harmony,” she plays Ginny, a waitress and single mother who wants more out of life than waiting tables. In this week’s Halloween-themed episode, airing Thursday night on NBC, she convinces her boss to let her take over as manager of the restaurant for the night, holding a costume contest that threatens to go awry. “I do love Halloween, and I’ve always loved it,” she said. “I love to dress up, and in this episode we get to wear some amazing costumes.”
When she took the role, she sat down with the producers to discuss the character. “They called me in before we started shooting the season to talk about our lives and tell funny stories,” she said. “They’re using a lot of that, which is awesome. ... They’re very into drawing from what we knew and who we are, helping the show create a very authentic tone.”
The show also makes good use of her singing skills. “I never considered myself a great singer, I was just an actress who loved to sing,” she said. Then the “Pitch Perfect” movies, about a college a cappella group, changed that. “I could kind of sing, but I didn’t know I could get this kind of work,” she said.
The show also pairs her with Geno Segers, a Winston-Salem native. He plays Dwayne, a fellow choir member with a not-too-secret crush on Ginny. In the storyline, Ginny — who is separated from Dwayne’s best friend — has set Dwayne up with a mutual friend, being afraid of another commitment.
Camp and Segers didn’t know each other — or their Winston-Salem connection — at first, and only learned about it when they got to talking about their backgrounds and realized they had a mutual friend, Trieste Kelly Dunn, a fellow UNCSA alumna who had costarred with Segers on the show “Banshee” and is one of Camp’s best friends.
“We really hit it off, and he’s so lovely,” Camp said. “And it’s so nice to have another Southerner around. ... and from such a cool place.”
She has come back to UNCSA once to talk with students, when she was back in the area to film “Goodbye To All That,” a 2014 romantic comedy. The session talking with the students, she said, “was one of my most favorite things I’ve gotten to do.” And she recalls how overwhelmed she felt sharing her experiences with current students, remembering what the experience had been like from the student perspective. “I would love to come back,” she said.
***
The author of a new book about the life and legacy of Fred Rogers of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” will discuss his work and sign copies of the book at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. The book, “Kindness and Wonder: Why Mister Rogers Matters Now More Than Ever,” was written by Gavin Edwards, a Charlotte resident. It is being released that day by Dey Street Books.
***
Nickelodeon will air the hit Broadway musical “The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” this December, with a cast including a UNCSA alumnus. Wesley Taylor plays Sheldon Plankton in the production, which was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle, and earned 12 Tony Award nominations. Taylor graduated from UNCSA’s School of Drama in 2008. An airdate for the TV special will be announced at a later date.
vvv
A rarely seen thriller starring Andy Griffith will be part of a Halloween marathon on Sony Movie Channel, available on DISH, AT&T U-verse and DirecTV.
“Savages,” a 1974 TV-movie, will be at 11:10 p.m. Thursday on the channel’s Halloween marathon of rarely seen horror films, a mix of theatrical and TV movies. In the film, Griffith plays a wealthy lawyer who goes to desperate measures to cover up a crime. James Best from Hickory has a supporting role.
Other 1970s TV-movies included in the marathon will include “Black Noon” with Roy Thinnes, “The Cat Creature” with Meredith Baxter and John Carradine, and “Death at Love House” with Kate Jackson.
