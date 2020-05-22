The second season of “Ramy,” an acclaimed comedy series produced by Winston-Salem native Jerrod Carmichael, will be available Friday, May 29, on the Hulu streaming service. The series features Ramy Youssef, who won a Golden Globe award for his role, as an Egyptian-American man living in a diverse neighborhood in New Jersey. Mahershala Ali, also a Golden Globe (and Oscar) winner, is among the guest stars in season two.
TV Tidbit: Jerrod Carmichael's 'Ramy' streams on Hulu next week
Tim Clodfelter
