Tuesday’s fall TV lineup on the broadcast networks include a prequel to a popular series and a thriller with supernatural elements:
8 p.m.
ABC: “The Conners,” starting its second season tonight;
CBS: “NCIS,” starting its 17th season tonight;
NBC: “The Voice,” which had its season debut last night;
Fox: “The Resident,” starting is third season tonight;
CW: “The Flash,” starting its sixth season Oct. 8.
8:30 p.m.
CBS: “Bless This Mess,” starting its second season tonight.
9 p.m.
ABC: “mixed-ish,” debuting tonight: The second spinoff of “black-ish” (following the cable series “grown-ish”) is a prequel, this one focusing on the teen years of Rainbow Johnson (played as an adult in “black-ish” by Tracee Ellis Ross. The younger version of the character is played by Arica Himmel, and in the 1980s moves with her parents and siblings out of a hippie commune they grew up in and into the suburbs. As a mixed-race family, they face discrimination and aren’t sure how they fit in. Mark-Paul Gosselaar plays her dad, taking over for Anders Holm, who played the role in the original pilot episode.
CBS: “FBI,” starting its second season tonight;
NBC: “This Is Us,” starting its fourth season tonight;
Fox: “Empire,” starting its sixth season tonight;
CW: “Arrow,” starting its eighth (and final) season Oct. 15.
9:30 p.m.
ABC: “black-ish,” starting its sixth season tonight.
10 p.m.
ABC: “Emergence,” debuting tonight: Allison Tolman (“Fargo,” “Castle Rock”) stars in this serialized mystery thriller about a Long Island police chief who finds a little girl near the site of a plane crash and takes her in. She soon discovers that the girl, who has no memory of her own identity or what happened, appears to have mysterious abilities and is being pursued by sinister forces. The supporting cast includes such reliable character actors as Clancy Brown as Tolman’s dad, Donald Faison as her ex, and Terry O’Quinn as a scheming billionaire.
CBS: “NCIS: New Orleans,” starting its sixth season tonight;
NBC: “New Amsterdam,” starting its second season tonight.
