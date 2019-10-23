When: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday in the Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem

What: Kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating in the Arts District along and adjacent to Trade Street. Participating businesses include Mast General, Kindred Spirits, Visual Index, Studio 7, Delurk Gallery, Salem Organic, North Trade Street Arts, Eyes On Trade, The Gifted Gallery, Black Mountain Chocolate, Sunnyside Mercantile and more. The event is free.

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7371

​@tclodfelterWSJ 

