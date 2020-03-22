GREENSBORO — With the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closing theaters and other arts venues, Triad Stage has created and organized concerts and other content that can be viewed online.
Here's a schedule of the different programming that the downtown professional theater will offer free of charge on its Facebook page.
• 7 p.m. March 22: Lyn Koonce Live from Triad Stage's UpStage Cabaret.
Local singer/songwriter Lyn Koonce is a recent winner of American Songwriter Magazine’s Lyric Contest for her song, "The River." Koonce recently opened for The Indigo Girls and is currently working on her fourth studio album, produced by award-winning folk musician, Amy Speace. https://lynkooncemusic.com/
• 5 p.m. March 23: Mindful Movement with Lana. Modified yoga for all. https://healingvibesbylana.com/classes/
• 7:30 p.m. March 24: "Much Ado About Nothing." Table reading from the Goodly Frame Theatre. http://www.goodlyframe.org
• 7 p.m. March 25: Acoustic Set with Coldiron Ray. Tayler Coldiron and Dan Ray will perform live from the UpStage Cabaret playing favorites from the last several decades of popular music. https://www.facebook.com/coldironray/
• 7 p.m. March 26: Jane Austen's "Lady Susan." Local actors from Triad Stage's upcoming production of "Pride and Prejudice" read Jane Austen's "Lady Susan."
Flirtatious and recently widowed, Lady Susan Vernon causes upheaval and scandal wherever she goes. Will she make an excellent match for her daughter — or keep the man for herself? A magnificently crafted epistolary novel of Regency manners and mores that will delight Austen enthusiasts with its wit and elegant expression.
Triad Stage will release new episodes/chapters weekly.
• 7 p.m. March 27. Celebrate Love with The Larkins. R&B duo Kim & Raymond Larkin will perform live from Triad Stage's UpStage Cabaret.
Triad Stage's Learning Director, Dani Keil, is releasing new weekly content including free theater-making lessons and activities on the Triad Stage Learning page. Be sure to "like" or follow the page and check back during the week to view and use free lessons.
