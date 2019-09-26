Emily Spivey is sure people in her hometown of High Point will think they recognize themselves in “Bless the Harts.”
The cartoon series debuts Sunday night as part of Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup — at 8:30 p.m., falling in between stalwarts “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers." It's technically set in the town of “Greenpoint, North Carolina,” but Spivey said it skews closely (and even makes reference) to the Triad, and the characters bear some similarities to people she grew up with.
The main characters are Jenny Hart, voiced by Kristen Wiig, a single mom and waitress who often butts heads with mom Betty (Maya Rudolph), a brassy lady obsessed with scratch-off lottery tickets and get-rich-quick schemes. Jillian Bell plays Violet, Jenny’s dour, artistic-minded daughter, with Ike Barinholtz as Jenny’s dopey but endearing boyfriend, who wants to be a good surrogate dad to Violet.
“I’m sure everyone will think, ‘Ooh, that’s me,’” she said. “... Betty looks like a weird version of my mom, and I had to tell her, I know this looks like you but it’s not you. There are things I’m going to have to explain.
“They’re really an amalgam of people I grew up with and personalities I observed and thought were funny. No one person is specifically one person, I wanted to combine some traits. ... It’s all done with love.”
Some episodes will take Carolina-centric topics, she said. “We have a whole episode about them going to Myrtle Beach, a whole episode about barbecue, and one about Lydia the hitchhiking ghost. ... I try to make it as specific as possible. It’s always been my dream to do a show where I get to talk about North Carolina nonstop.”
She used High Point and Greensboro as the (somewhat obvious) inspirations for the fictional Greenpoint.
But, she says, “There’s a little bit of Winston in there too. The town was built on tobacco, and there’s an episode on a statue of Morris Culpepper, a tobacco magnate, that some people want to come down.”
Other plans for the series include a Thanksgiving show that is not about the holiday itself, but about the characters getting ready for the next day’s Black Friday sales. And one of the show’s settings, the restaurant where Jenny works, is partly inspired by Spivey’s love for Libby Hill’s seafood restaurants when she lived here.
While growing up in High Point, Spivey got her first taste of her future career while watching TV. “Really, it was ‘Saturday Night Live,’ that was the first moment I realized I wanted to write comedy, when I was 7 or 8 seeing Gilda (Radner) ..."
“I’ve had this in mind forever,” she said of wanting to do a show that would do for North Carolina what “King of the Hill” did for Texas.
She, her husband and her son have moved back to the High Point area, where her parents, Wayne and Nancy, still live. She is traveling back and forth between there and Los Angeles while working on the show. “It’ll be tough, but it’s doable,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for a while, working on screenplays and developing this (series). I really wanted my son to be near his grandparents.”
