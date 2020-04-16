Reuter Trail Bethania

Garrett and Jennifer O’Neal hike the Reuter Trail in Bethania with sons, Oliver, 5, and Elias, 3.

Download map at http://townofbethania.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/11x17_Trail_Map.pdf

Black Walnut Bottoms Trail

Easy 1.4 mile natural surface trail through flat farmland and woods along Muddy Creek and tributaries

Begins at Bethania Visitor Center

5393 Ham Horton Lane, Bethania

GPS: 36.178327, -80.339041

Reuter Trail

Moderate 1.42 mile trail over Bethania Knoll and through hardwoods and pine forest

Connects with Hart Trail, an additional 0.7 mile natural surface trail past former homesite and over a bluff

GPS: 36.177386, -80.343980

Note: Park at Bethania Visitor Center and walk west on 0.25 mi on Bethania Road to trailhead

Graveyard Trail

0.7 mile

GPS: 36.179206, -80.338089

Note: Park at Bethania Mill Shoppes

Orchard Trail

0.8 mile

2100 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road

GPS: 36.182099, -80.336758

Photos: Bethania's Reuter and Hart trails

+12 
+12 
Reuter Trail Bethania
+12 
+12 
Reuter Trail Bethania
+12 
+12 
Reuter Trail Bethania
+12 
+12 
Reuter Trail Bethania
+12 
+12 
Reuter Trail Bethania

Tags

Load comments