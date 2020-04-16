Black Walnut Bottoms Trail
Easy 1.4 mile natural surface trail through flat farmland and woods along Muddy Creek and tributaries
Begins at Bethania Visitor Center
5393 Ham Horton Lane, Bethania
GPS: 36.178327, -80.339041
Moderate 1.42 mile trail over Bethania Knoll and through hardwoods and pine forest
Connects with Hart Trail, an additional 0.7 mile natural surface trail past former homesite and over a bluff
GPS: 36.177386, -80.343980
Note: Park at Bethania Visitor Center and walk west on 0.25 mi on Bethania Road to trailhead
GPS: 36.179206, -80.338089
Note: Park at Bethania Mill Shoppes
2100 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road
GPS: 36.182099, -80.336758
The 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania takes hikers through the pine grove named Reuter Old Fields. Named for Moravian surveyor P.C.G. Reuter, it is one of four hiking trails in the town of Bethania.
The 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania takes hikers over Bethania Knoll. It is one of four hiking trails in the town of Bethania.
Jennifer O'Neal and her son, Elias, 3, hike the Reuter Trail in Bethania, April 4, 2020.
Christmas ferns emerge from the ground along the Hart Trail in Bethania.
Spleenwort grows in the Reuter Old Fields along the 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania. It is one of four hiking trails in the town of Bethania.
A dogwood tree blooms along the 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania, Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Artifacts left from the Hart homestead site along the Hart Trail in Bethania.
A map at the beginning of the 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania shows the four hiking trails in the town of Bethania.
American fly honeysuckle (Lonicera canadensis) grows along the 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania, Saturday, April 4, 2020.
The 1.42-mile Reuter Trail in Bethania takes hikers through the pine grove name Reuter Old Fields. Named for Moravian surveyor P.C.G. Reuter, it is one of four hiking trails in the town of Bethania.
Fire Pink grows on the downslope of Kiger Bluff along the Hart Trail in Bethania, April 4, 2020.
A Christmas fern emerges from the ground along the Hart Trail in Bethania, April 4, 2020.
A grape vine wraps around a pine tree along the Hart Trail in Bethania.
