When you hear the name Reynolda Gardens, you probably think about the formally landscaped gardens, greenhouse and conservatory that sits to the west of Reynolda House Museum of American Art, at the entrance to Reynolda Village.
“Before I started working here, I thought Reynolda Gardens consisted of the four acres of the formal garden,” said Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.
But Reynolda Gardens, he said, includes all of the ground surrounding Reynolda House Museum of American Art — another 125 additional acres of woodlands, meadows and wetlands referred to as The Greater Gardens.
“This is to Winston-Salem what Central Park is to New York City. It’s an oasis in the middle of development,” Roethling said.
“I like to tell students when they first come to Wake, ’When you get stressed, come out and walk the trails — it’s like natural Xanax,’” he said. “People need these spaces to get away and recover.”
Logan Freeman and Jane Bowzer said they are on the trails almost every day, often with their dogs Roger, Riley and Pepper.
“We like to be in the woods. It is peaceful and serene,” said Freeman. “We also meet a lot of nice people here. We see a lot of them every day.”
Two hiking trails — the .75 mile Woodland Trail and the 1.5 mile Perimeter Trail — wind through the property.
A good place to start is in the lower parking lot of Reynolda Village. The trails pass through an area of mowed lawn on the north side of Reynolda House. Bluebirds, robins, mockingbirds and other songbirds are frequent visitors.
The trail passes the boathouse of Lake Katharine. Named for R.J. Reynolds’ wife, the 14-acre lake was formed by the damming of Silas Creek and several unnamed tributaries. Sediment from construction has since filled the lake and today it exists as an artificial wetland.
Here the trail is covered in wood chips, which proves easy on the feet and is free of mud even after long spells of rain.
Once entering the woods, visitors pass a flat, concrete-roofed structure that was the estate’s pump house. Water was pumped from Lake Katharine to a cistern at the corner of Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive, then gravity fed to the formal garden and other parts of the estate.
Beyond the pump house is a small pond, a remnant of the greater Lake Katharine. A pair of mallards float on the pond while turtles try to catch a few bits of sun on a log and stump that protrude barely above the water’s surface.
The trails split at a stone tower that stands over what used to be the Reynolds’ outdoor swimming pool. A slide once ran from the top of the tower to the pool.
The Perimeter Trail climbs a set of wooden stairs, turns to the right, then runs on a gravel bed along a fence line to Coliseum Drive and returns past the wildflower meadow and the estate’s main drive.
The arguably more scenic Woodland Trail runs parallel to the Perimeter trail on the opposite side of an unnamed creek and the large turtle pond before returning via the drive that bisects the front lawn. Benches have been placed throughout the wooded areas at points of interest.
Roethling, who just marked his first anniversary with Reynolda Gardens, has big dreams for the Greater Gardens. “There are opportunities to have ‘aha’ moments all along the trail.” Native azalea gardens, boardwalks over wetland areas and additions to a wildflower garden are all possibilities.
Donations and volunteers to support trail maintenance would go a long way to making it a reality, Roethling said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.