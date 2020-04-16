134 acres of woodland and wildflower meadows; formal gardens

two wood chip and natural surface nature trails totaling 2.25 miles

100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem

36.127072, -80.283803

More info: http://reynoldagardens.org/

Phone: 336-758-5593

Photos: The Greater Gardens of Reynolda Gardens

