Farmington Nature Park at Farmington Community Center

Easy 1.5 mile natural surface trail through meadows, woodlands and wetlands

Hiking, mountain biking, fishing

1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville

GPS: 36.0093699, -80.5325880

Notes: Trail few markers and is not blazed along the way. Trail difficult to follow at times

Knight Brown Nature Preserve

Four natural surface trails ranging from 0.5 to 1.1 miles each (easy to moderate)

221 Waterfield Lane, Stokesdale

GPS: 36.311330, -80.004176

More info: www.piedmontland.org/what-we-do/protected-places/parks-trails-and-preserves/preserves/knight-brown-nature-preserve-rockingham-county/

Cascades Preserve

An easy 2.0 mile loop through 130-acre pristine mature hardwoods

7359 Goodwill Church Rd, Kernersville (actually Oak Ridge, Guilford County)

GPS: 36.195105, -80.030858

Features: creek, waterfall and spring wildflowers

Dam Trail at Yadkin Memorial Park

2 miles (one way) out and back trail with view of municipal reservoir

1142 Crystal Lane, Yadkinville

GPS:36.131563, -80.745900

Haw River State Park — Iron Ore Belt Access

Great Blue Heron Loop trail with Connector Trail

3.9 milesDifficulty: Moderate

6068 N. Church St., Greensboro

GPS: 36.2374, -79.7855

Note: Access is open, Restrooms are closed

Photos: Farmington Nature Trail

Farmington Nature Park
Farmington Nature Trail
Farmington Nature Trail
Farmington Nature Trail
Farmington Nature Trail

