Farmington Nature Park at Farmington Community Center
Easy 1.5 mile natural surface trail through meadows, woodlands and wetlands
Hiking, mountain biking, fishing
1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville
GPS: 36.0093699, -80.5325880
Notes: Trail few markers and is not blazed along the way. Trail difficult to follow at times
Knight Brown Nature Preserve
Four natural surface trails ranging from 0.5 to 1.1 miles each (easy to moderate)
221 Waterfield Lane, Stokesdale
GPS: 36.311330, -80.004176
More info: www.piedmontland.org/what-we-do/protected-places/parks-trails-and-preserves/preserves/knight-brown-nature-preserve-rockingham-county/
Cascades Preserve
An easy 2.0 mile loop through 130-acre pristine mature hardwoods
7359 Goodwill Church Rd, Kernersville (actually Oak Ridge, Guilford County)
GPS: 36.195105, -80.030858
Features: creek, waterfall and spring wildflowers
Dam Trail at Yadkin Memorial Park
2 miles (one way) out and back trail with view of municipal reservoir
1142 Crystal Lane, Yadkinville
GPS:36.131563, -80.745900
Haw River State Park — Iron Ore Belt Access
Great Blue Heron Loop trail with Connector Trail
3.9 milesDifficulty: Moderate
6068 N. Church St., Greensboro
GPS: 36.2374, -79.7855
Note: Access is open, Restrooms are closed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.