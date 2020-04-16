Granite City Greenway

6.6 miles of multi-use greenway divided into three connected segments:

Ararat River Greenway, 2.2 miles

Convergence Greenway, 2.02 miles

Emily B. Taylor Greenway, 2.38 miles

Map: www.mountairy.org/ 142/Parks-Fields-Greenways

Parking at several city parks including Riverside, Tharrington and Veterans parks

