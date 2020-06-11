During this ongoing time of social distancing and revised stay-at-home orders, I continue to explore the hiking trails that satisfy my desire to be outdoors yet are close to home.
A place that has been on my shortlist for quite some time has been the hiking trails of the Piedmont Environmental Center (PEC) in High Point.
The center is run by the city of High Point with exhibits and environment-oriented classes. COVID-19 restrictions recently have limited the educational component of the center but director Dick Thomas said the PEC will reopen nature day camps for youth ages 6-12 at the end of June. Camp themes include insects, spiders, herpetology, birds, and minerals. Thomas said the center also offers programming for adults including birding and natural history classes and kayaking tours.
Though the visitor center is currently closed, the 6.6 miles of hiking trails through the center’s 400 acres remain open during daylight hours, and the visitor center’s restrooms and vending area are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Bill Faver Lakeshore Trail, a 1.8-mile loop that circles the center’s South Preserve, gives visitors the broadest variety of woodland trails with access to lakeshore habitats.
Other trails bisect the South Preserve allowing hikers to make a shorter loop and spur loops, such as the Wildflower Trail (0.4 mi.) and Raccoon Run (0.6 mi.) allow hikers to add distance and see other parts of the preserve.
To get to the trails, pass through the center’s covered porch and continue across the grass lawn until you see a kiosk with a map of the south preserve. Hike to your left to follow a clockwise route of the preserve.
Nearly all of the trail system at PEC is covered in a canopy of mixed hardwood and pine trees, a welcome relief from summer’s mid-day sun. Junctions with intersecting trails are well marked with both signs and colored trailposts corresponding to the aforementioned map.
About 0.1-mile on the left is the Wildflower Trail. This time of year the Wildflower Trail has few wildflowers to show but does roll over undulations and crosses a creek filled with recent rains.
The lakeshore trail parallels the bustling, paved Bicentennial Greenway here before descending toward High Point Lake. By comparison, I only saw two small groups during my entire two-hour hike on the natural surface trails.
Walk softly as you approach the lake and you might get a look at bales of turtles sunning on logs or a great blue heron wading in the inlet’s grasses. During my hike I saw at least three herons, and I saw one multiple times as he tried to escape my advances around the lakeshore.
As the name implies, the lakeshore trail follows High Point Lake for about 0.4-mile before turning a bit inland. Go another 0.4 mile and you will intersect with Raccoon Run. This spur loop will take you back to the lakeshore on a peninsula with views of High Point City Lake Park and the reservoir’s dam.
Continue past Raccoon Run and you will get additional views of the lake before returning to the center’s parking lot in about 0.7 miles.
All of Piedmont Environmental Center’s natural surface trails are limited to pedestrian traffic. Two multi-use, paved trails — the 6.7-mile southern segment of Guilford County’s Bicentennial Trail and the 4.45-mile High Point Greenway — are accessible from the PEC.
Parking is limited at PEC so those looking to use the greenways for cycling might consider using parking lots at Jamestown or Gibson parks for Bicentennial Greenway or High Point’s Armstrong or University lots for the High Point Greenway.
