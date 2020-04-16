More information: www.forsyth.cc/parks/; Phone: 336-703-2500; except Tanglewood 336-703-6400
Three asphalt loops totalling about 1.0 mile
5600 Balsom Rd, Pfafftown
GPS: 36.169833, -80.376034
Features: Fishing pond, Ancient poplar tree estimated to be more than 500 years old
492 acre park with 2 natural surface hiking trails totalling 2.26 miles{br /}3 miles of single-track mountain biking trails for intermediate and advanced riders
2835 Memorial Industrial School Rd, Germanton
GPS: 36.226637, -80.231722
Features: disc golf, dog park
Popular spot for fishing; 0.2 mile paved path; 0.2 mile woodchip surface nature path
6408 Old Valley School Road, Kernersville
GPS: 36.155864, -80.099328
Notes: Closed Wednesday, boat rental closed during pandemic
1,100 acre park with paved 1.94 miles of wide multi-use trails, 7.26 miles of single-track mountain biking trails, 2.46 mile Yadkin River Nature Trail
4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons
GPS: 36.017070, -80.411680
Other features: arboretum, golf, dog park; some areas require $2 admission/car
426 acre park on the border of Forsyth/Guilford counties
Five paved loops totaling 3.0 miles for walking, cycling and skating; four natural surface hiking trails totaling 2.18 miles
9652 W. Market St., Kernersville
GPS: 36.111866, -80.030574
Other features: fishing pond, disc golf, Carolina Field of Honor, athletic fields, horseshoe pits, lots of open space
Walkertown Community Park
0.3 mile flat, crushed stone walking path; 0.2 mile gravel nature trail
2701 Darrow Road, Walkertown
GPS: 36.159325, -80.145781
Two horseshoe pits sit high on the hill above the lake at Kernersville Lake Park, April 7, 2020.
Kernersville Lake Park is a popular place for fishing. Boat rentals are not available during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, fishing is still permitted from the banks.
The Nature Trail winds through the woods of Kernersville Lake Park, April 7, 2020.
A violet grows along the Nature Trail at Kernersville Lake, April 7, 2020.
The Nature Trail winds through the woods of Kernersville Lake Park.
Perfoliate Bellwort grows along the Nature Trail at Kernersville Lake, April 7, 2020.
The lower trail loop circles the lake at C.G. Hill Memorial Park in Pfafftown, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. A sign posts the limits on fishing in the lake.
The ancient poplar tree at C.G. Hill Memorial Park in Pfafftown, seen April 15, 2013 is thought to have sprouted in the time of Christopher Columbus.
C.G. Hill Memorial Park is home to an ancient poplar tree, pictured Tuesday, July 29, 2014,
The lower trail loop circles the lake at C.G. Hill Memorial Park in Pfafftown, NC, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013.
Margret and Jordan Lee of Winston-Salem walk their dog, Sophie, at C.G. Hill Memorial Park Tuesday, July 29, 2014.
The Upper Trail Loop at the C.G.Hill Park in Pfafftown, seen Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, is one of three walking loops in the park.
The ancient poplar tree at C.G. Hill Memorial Park in Forsyth County is thought to have sprouted in the time of Christopher Columbus.
A cardinal rests in a tree at Tanglewood on Saturday, April 2, 2016 in Clemmons.
Canada geese swim in Mallard Lake at Tanglewood on Saturday, April 2, 2016 in Clemmons.
A deer is seen near No. 14 at the Tanglewood Park Reynolds Course Aug. 12, 2018.
Grayson Taylor, Judd Van Staden and Ben Aschenbrenner, ride on the trailbike trails at Tanglewood Park during a practice of the West Forsyth Mountain Biking Club, Sept. 15, 2016.
A fawn is seen near No. 14 at the Tanglewood Park Reynolds Course, Aug. 12, 2018.
Flowers in bloom blanket the Arboretum at Tanglewood on Saturday, April 2, 2016 in Clemmons.
Martin Mill Creek flows near the nature trail of Walkertown Community Park, April 7, 2020.
Signs encourage social distancing on the walking trail at Walkertown Community Park, April 7, 2020.
Dogwoods bloom in Walkertown Community Park, April 7, 2020.
Triad Park, on the Forsyth and Guilford county border, has four natural-surface trails totaling more than 2 miles.
Triad Park is a cooperative effort of Forsyth and Guilford counties
