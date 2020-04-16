Kernersville Lake

The Nature Trail winds through the woods of Kernersville Lake Park. 

More information: www.forsyth.cc/parks/; Phone: 336-703-2500; except Tanglewood 336-703-6400

C.G. Hill Memorial Park

Three asphalt loops totalling about 1.0 mile

5600 Balsom Rd, Pfafftown

GPS: 36.169833, -80.376034

Features: Fishing pond, Ancient poplar tree estimated to be more than 500 years old

Horizon Park

492 acre park with 2 natural surface hiking trails totalling 2.26 miles{br /}3 miles of single-track mountain biking trails for intermediate and advanced riders

2835 Memorial Industrial School Rd, Germanton

GPS: 36.226637, -80.231722

Features: disc golf, dog park

Kernersville Lake Park

Popular spot for fishing; 0.2 mile paved path; 0.2 mile woodchip surface nature path

6408 Old Valley School Road, Kernersville

GPS: 36.155864, -80.099328

Phone: 336-703-2500

Notes: Closed Wednesday, boat rental closed during pandemic

Tanglewood

1,100 acre park with paved 1.94 miles of wide multi-use trails, 7.26 miles of single-track mountain biking trails, 2.46 mile Yadkin River Nature Trail

4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons

GPS: 36.017070, -80.411680

Other features: arboretum, golf, dog park; some areas require $2 admission/car

Triad Park

426 acre park on the border of Forsyth/Guilford counties

Five paved loops totaling 3.0 miles for walking, cycling and skating; four natural surface hiking trails totaling 2.18 miles

9652 W. Market St., Kernersville

GPS: 36.111866, -80.030574

Other features: fishing pond, disc golf, Carolina Field of Honor, athletic fields, horseshoe pits, lots of open space

Walkertown Community Park

0.3 mile flat, crushed stone walking path; 0.2 mile gravel nature trail

2701 Darrow Road, Walkertown

GPS: 36.159325, -80.145781

