Winston-Salem Greenways

Visitors to Quarry Park take in the view from the Observation Pier just before sunset. The Waughtown Connector trail runs through the park and connects to about 20 miles of trails.

Bethabara Park and Trail: An extensive network of 17 natural surface trails and paved greenways totaling 7.0 miles. Parking at Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, Bethabara Trail Park, Reynolda Commons Shopping Center

Notes: Parts of the trail system north of Old Town Drive are currently closed due to construction.

Salem Lake

7.0 miles of wide gravel paths with short sections of pavement

1057 Salem Lake Road

Three Parking areas at 36.092538, -80.193382; 36.105048, -80.159891 or 36.101035, -80.185167

Notes: Marina area is closed

Salem Creek Greenway

10 miles of paved multi-use greenway from Marketplace Mall to Salem Lake

Parking at Marketplace Mall, Washington Park, Central Park, Reynolds Park

Longbranch Trail

1.6 miles of paved surface in the heart of Winston-Salem

Connecting Innovation Quarter and Bailey Park to Salem Creek Greenway

Parking available along Research Drive or at Bailey Park

GPS: 36.097684, -80.239379

Muddy Creek Greenway

2.9 miles of flat paved surface from Jefferson Elementary to near Country Club Road

Parking at Jamison Park, 285 Meadowlark Dr. and Robinhood Road near Jefferson Elementary

GPS: 36.097192, -80.363371; 36.118319, -80.349973

Other features: dog park at Jamison Park

Waughtown Connector Trail at Quarry Park

1790 Quarry Road

GPS: 36.080504, -80.201442

Features: Observation deck over quarry, Great view of city skyline

