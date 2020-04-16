Bethabara Park and Trail: An extensive network of 17 natural surface trails and paved greenways totaling 7.0 miles. Parking at Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, Bethabara Trail Park, Reynolda Commons Shopping Center
Notes: Parts of the trail system north of Old Town Drive are currently closed due to construction.
Salem Lake
7.0 miles of wide gravel paths with short sections of pavement
1057 Salem Lake Road
Three Parking areas at 36.092538, -80.193382; 36.105048, -80.159891 or 36.101035, -80.185167
Notes: Marina area is closed
Salem Creek Greenway
10 miles of paved multi-use greenway from Marketplace Mall to Salem Lake
Parking at Marketplace Mall, Washington Park, Central Park, Reynolds Park
Longbranch Trail
1.6 miles of paved surface in the heart of Winston-Salem
Connecting Innovation Quarter and Bailey Park to Salem Creek Greenway
Parking available along Research Drive or at Bailey Park
GPS: 36.097684, -80.239379
Muddy Creek Greenway
2.9 miles of flat paved surface from Jefferson Elementary to near Country Club Road
Parking at Jamison Park, 285 Meadowlark Dr. and Robinhood Road near Jefferson Elementary
GPS: 36.097192, -80.363371; 36.118319, -80.349973
Other features: dog park at Jamison Park
Waughtown Connector Trail at Quarry Park
1790 Quarry Road
GPS: 36.080504, -80.201442
Features: Observation deck over quarry, Great view of city skyline
Visitors to Quarry Park take in the view from the observation pier just before sunset, Wednesday, January 16, 2019. The Waughtown Connector trail runs through the park and connects to about 17 miles of trails.
Bike racks are located along the downtown sections of the Long Branch Trail in Winston-Salem. The trail parallels Research Parkway from the Salem Greenway through Wake Forest Innovation Quarter to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Rental bikes are available in several locations on the downtown sections of the Long Branch Trail in Winston-Salem. The trail parallels Research Parkway from the Salem Greenway through Wake Forest Innovation Quarter to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A runner crosses the bridge over Fogle and Third streets on the Long Branch Trail at sunrise, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. The trail parallels Research Parkway from the Salem Greenway through Wake Forest Innovation Quarter to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The Peachtree Greenway, which connects the Salem Creek Greenway to the Waughtown Connector and Quarry Park is not marked. The spur can be found 600 feet west of Reynolds Park Road. Use the Duke Energy substation and high-tension power lines as a landmark.
When water levels are high, the Salem Creek Greenway can flood in a tight canyon between Reynolds Park Road and Salem Lake. Riders should use caution if they choose to ride through because rocks wash into the trail from Salem Creek.
