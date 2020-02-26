Winter hikes can be a bit monotonous. With no foliage on the trees or wildflowers on the ground, I like to find hikes with unique physical features or hardscapes to break up the dull scenes of brown and gray.
Those features brought us to Cedarock Park, which is located about 6 miles south of I-40 in Burlington. The name comes from the large number of cedar trees and rock outcroppings.
At 500 acres, Cedarock, which is run by Alamance County Park, is about the size of Forsyth’s County’s Horizon Park and a little less than half the size of Tanglewood Park.
Although we came to hike some of the park’s 6 miles of hiking trails, the park is packed full other of attractions including two fishing ponds, a footgolf course and two 18-hole disc golf courses. The Cedarock Historic Farm includes an original log cabin, a farmhouse built in 1835 and a number of supporting farm structures. It is part of the historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places which also encompasses another farmstead and 12-foot-high rock dam.
First-time visitors will want to stop by the visitor center, which is open 8 a.m. to closing, to pick up a free trail map. The visitor center also offers snacks, drinks, fishing equipment and a large selection of discs available for rent or purchase.
During our visit we chose to hike the park’s Rock Creek Trail because it passes the old dam.
The trailhead is located off the gravel parking lot across from the visitor center. A spur descends from the parking lot toward the namesake Rock Creek.
One of the first things we noticed is all of Cedarock Park’s trail blazes are marked with a four-digit number so hikers can find their location a park trail map. This number can also be used by emergency responders to locate hikers.
Near the bottom of the hill, hikers must choose whether to go left or right at a signpost and we chose to go left to ensure we had enough time to pass the historic dam and waterfall should our time run short.
For a good portion of the hike, the trail follows the creek that forms a millpod. The water is calm and there are benches for resting along the way.
Although the dam may be only 12-feet high, as we crested a slight rise in the trail, the view was enough to stop my 17-year-old son mid-sentence to interject a hearty “Wow!”
Take time to enjoy the experience here. There is something mesmerizing about watching the broad ribbon of water flow over the stacked rock. The clamor of water as it crashes to the creek bed drowns out all surrounding noises.
The trail continues downstream before crossing and returning to the dam on the opposite side. At the intersection Rocky Branch tributary (7208 on the map), the trail ascends into the hardwood forest for 0.6 miles and returns to Rock Creek along the Stevens Branch. Here you will see a notable rock outcropping that rises above the stream.
Near the end of the trail, hikers can continue on the white-blazed 0.5-mile Connector Trail which meets up with the 2-mile long Spoon Branch Trail. Although we did not have time to hike Spoon Branch, I will be sure to return to check out the scenic rock walls the park map says were built by German POW’s during World War II.
Those returning to the parking lot should take a right after crossing the bridge then hike the creek’s lowland meadow for 100 yards before cutting into the woods to find the spur to the ridge.
Kayaks are available for rent to paddle on Rock Creek’s mill pond from April to October. Seven primitive camping sites are available for $10/night.
The park also includes 6.3 miles of equestrian trails created by a series of three loops that wind through the entire eastern side of the park. An equestrian center is located on Friendship-Patterson Mill Road just east of the park’s main drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.