The closing of public lands during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many outdoor enthusiasts to find alternatives to the state and national parks where they normally hike.
A recent survey conducted by The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and its research partner, Pennsylvania State University, showed that since March 11, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, recreationalists have been getting out closer to home.
One lesser-known park in the heart of the Triad is Cascades Preserve, which is near the town of Oak Ridge. Just over the county line from Forsyth County, the 130-acre Cascades Preserve was dedicated in May 2016 as a part of the Guilford County parks system.
First-time visitor Sarah Lord of Stokesdale was hiking in the preserve last week with her children, Corrine, 12, John, 9 and J.J., 4.
“We normally like to go to Hanging Rock to hike,” Lord said.
“I was looking for something different outside where we can engage in learning. This is like a science and P.E. class all in one.” Lord said as her kids tromped barefoot in the creek and hopped from bank to bank.
“I don’t want to travel so far from home. Finding these little gems is perfect.”
The main trail is the 2-mile Falling Waters Trail, which is blazed with white diamonds. The trail takes the shape of a lollipop, with a stem leading from the parking lot to a loop.
In addition to the white diamonds, hikers will also note the 3-inch white circle blazes indicating the trail is part of the 1,175-mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail, which runs from Clingmans Dome in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks.
The Falling Waters Trail starts in a young forest with a densely growing mix of pines and young hardwoods.
After a quarter mile or so, the trail moves into a more mature hardwood forest. Hikers will note the straight, gray, smooth-barked American beech tree growing throughout the preserve with some specimens reaching more than 8 feet in circumference.
The trail crosses two bridges before connecting to the loop. Taking the advice of the new book “Great Day Hikes on North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail,” go counterclockwise, or to the right, after crossing the second bridge. This will give you the best view of the cascades.
A wooden deck with a small bench was built a few hundred yards into the loop to give visitors a high spot to view the creek. After passing through a stand of pine, the trail connects with Cascade Creek. Stay left at the split to follow the creek rather than crossing the bridge onto the red diamond-blazed Keyauwee Loop.
The trail follows the creek to a spot where a bench and standing table provide one of the best views of the long, trickling cascade.
At the top of the cascades, hikers can take a right onto the red-blazed Keyauwee Loop to add another 0.5 miles to their hike. This trail climbs the ridge on the opposite bank of the cascade, but does not provide views of the creek, then descends back to the bridge at the base of the cascade.
Staying to the left and following the white blazes at the top of the cascade leads hikers back to the parking lot.
Kahlen Hodge and Matthew Taylor of Walkertown said they’ve been coming to preserve for about three years. She said the best thing about the preserve is that it is not overcrowded.
Still, the parking lot for Cascades Preserve is rather small — only fifteen spaces — and can fill quickly in good weather and on weekends. The preserve has no facilities or trash pick up so visitors should pack out what they pack in.
