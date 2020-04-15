Let’s face it: We all have a bit of cabin fever under the state’s stay-at-home orders. Many who are working are doing so from home. Schools and gyms are closed, and public playgrounds are wrapped in yellow warning tape.

In his April 9 news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants people to get exercise, but to do so where there is a physical distance from one another. So many are seeking solace in the great outdoors that 29 of the 42 state and many of the national parks have been shut down because of overcrowding.

With all of this in mind, I’ve compiled a list of some of the area’s trails, places where we can enjoy the blooms of redbud, dogwood, azalea and spring wildflowers and the sweet smells of wisteria and honeysuckle without traveling far from home. It’s not a complete list, but I hope to provide enough parks to get us through this time without all showing up in the same spot this weekend.

City of Winston-Salem greenways and walking trails

The city of Winston-Salem has 14 greenways. More information on each can be found at www.cityofws.org/978/Greenways.

Bethabara Park and Trail

An extensive network of 17 natural surface trails and paved greenways totaling 7.0 miles. Parking at Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, Bethabara Trail Park, Reynolda Commons Shopping Center

GPS: 36.156170, -80.297763; 36.150152, -80.300749; 36.153725, -80.312656

Notes: Parts of the trail system north of Old Town Drive are currently closed due to construction.

Salem Lake

7.0 miles of wide gravel paths with short sections of pavement

1057 Salem Lake Road

Three Parking areas at 36.092538, -80.193382; 36.105048, -80.159891 or 36.101035, -80.185167

Notes: Marina area is closed

Salem Creek Greenway

10 miles of paved multi-use greenway from Marketplace Mall to Salem Lake

Parking at Marketplace Mall, Washington Park, Central Park, Reynolds Park

Longbranch Trail

1.6 miles of paved surface in the heart of Winston-Salem

Connecting Innovation Quarter and Bailey Park to Salem Creek Greenway

Parking available along Research Drive or at Bailey Park

GPS: 36.097684, -80.239379

Muddy Creek Greenway

2.9 miles of flat paved surface from Jefferson Elementary to near Country Club Road

Parking at Jamison Park, 285 Meadowlark Dr. and Robinhood Road near Jefferson Elementary

GPS: 36.097192, -80.363371; 36.118319, -80.349973

Other features: dog park at Jamison Park

Waughtown Connector Trail at Quarry Park

1790 Quarry Road

GPS: 36.080504, -80.201442

Features: Observation deck over quarry, Great view of city skyline

Forsyth County Parks

More information: www.forsyth.cc/parks/; Phone: 336-703-2500; except Tanglewood 336-703-6400

C.G. Hill Memorial Park

Three asphalt loops totalling about 1.0 mile

5600 Balsom Rd, Pfafftown

GPS: 36.169833, -80.376034

Features: Fishing pond, Ancient poplar tree estimated to be more than 500 years old

Horizon Park

492 acre park with 2 natural surface hiking trails totalling 2.26 miles{br /}3 miles of single-track mountain biking trails for intermediate and advanced riders

2835 Memorial Industrial School Rd, Germanton

GPS: 36.226637, -80.231722

Features: disc golf, dog park

Kernersville Lake Park

Popular spot for fishing; 0.2 mile paved path; 0.2 mile woodchip surface nature path

6408 Old Valley School Road, Kernersville

GPS: 36.155864, -80.099328

Phone: 336-703-2500

Notes: Closed Wednesday, boat rental closed during pandemic

Tanglewood

1,100 acre park with paved 1.94 miles of wide multi-use trails, 7.26 miles of single-track mountain biking trails, 2.46 mile Yadkin River Nature Trail

4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons

GPS: 36.017070, -80.411680

Other features: arboretum, golf, dog park; some areas require $2 admission/car

Triad Park

426 acre park on the border of Forsyth/Guilford counties

Five paved loops totaling 3.0 miles for walking, cycling and skating; four natural surface hiking trails totaling 2.18 miles

9652 W. Market St., Kernersville

GPS: 36.111866, -80.030574

Other features: fishing pond, disc golf, Carolina Field of Honor, athletic fields, horseshoe pits, lots of open space

Walkertown Community Park

0.3 mile flat, crushed stone walking path; 0.2 mile gravel nature trail

2701 Darrow Road, Walkertown

GPS: 36.159325, -80.145781

Town of Bethania

Download map at http://townofbethania.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/11x17_Trail_Map.pdf

Black Walnut Bottoms Trail

Easy 1.4 mile natural surface trail through flat farmland and woods along Muddy Creek and tributaries

Begins at Bethania Visitor Center

5393 Ham Horton Lane, Bethania

GPS: 36.178327, -80.339041

Reuter Trail

Moderate 1.42 mile trail over Bethania Knoll and through hardwoods and pine forest

Connects with Hart Trail, an additional 0.7 mile natural surface trail past former homesite and over a bluff

GPS: 36.177386, -80.343980

Note: Park at Bethania Visitor Center and walk west on 0.25 mi on Bethania Road to trailhead

Graveyard Trail

0.7 mile

GPS: 36.179206, -80.338089

Note: Park at Bethania Mill Shoppes

Orchard Trail

0.8 mile

2100 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road

GPS: 36.182099, -80.336758

Town of Lewisville

Jack Warren Park

0.7-mile rolling asphalt trail

440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville

GPS: 36.089812, -80.412525

Town of Kernersville

Fourth of July Park

4 walking trails totaling 1.25 miles

702 W. Mountain St., Kernersville

GPS: 36.126813, -80.083383

Other of note

Reynolda Gardens

134 acres of woodland and wildflower meadows; formal gardens

two wood chip and natural surface nature trails totaling 2.25 miles

100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem

36.127072, -80.283803

More info: http://reynoldagardens.org/

Phone: 336-758-5593

Outside Forsyth

Farmington Nature Park at Farmington Community Center

Easy 1.5 mile natural surface trail through meadows, woodlands and wetlands

Hiking, mountain biking, fishing

1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville

GPS: 36.0093699, -80.5325880

Notes: Trail few markers and is not blazed along the way. Trail difficult to follow at times

Knight Brown Nature Preserve

Four natural surface trails ranging from 0.5 to 1.1 miles each (easy to moderate)

221 Waterfield Lane, Stokesdale

GPS: 36.311330, -80.004176

More info: www.piedmontland.org/what-we-do/protected-places/parks-trails-and-preserves/preserves/knight-brown-nature-preserve-rockingham-county/

Cascades Preserve

An easy 2.0 mile loop through 130-acre pristine mature hardwoods

7359 Goodwill Church Rd, Kernersville (actually Oak Ridge, Guilford County)

GPS: 36.195105, -80.030858

Features: creek, waterfall and spring wildflowers

Dam Trail at Yadkin Memorial Park

2 miles (one way) out and back trail with view of municipal reservoir

1142 Crystal Lane, Yadkinville

GPS:36.131563, -80.745900

Haw River State Park — Iron Ore Belt Access

Great Blue Heron Loop trail with Connector Trail

3.9 milesDifficulty: Moderate

6068 N. Church St., Greensboro

GPS: 36.2374, -79.7855

Note: Access is open, Restrooms are closed

Mount Airy

Granite City Greenway

6.6 miles of multi-use greenway divided into three connected segments:

Ararat River Greenway, 2.2 miles

Convergence Greenway, 2.02 miles

Emily B. Taylor Greenway, 2.38 miles

Map: www.mountairy.org/ 142/Parks-Fields-Greenways

Parking at several city parks including Riverside, Tharrington and Veterans parks

Blue Ridge Parkway

www.nps.gov/blri; 828-298-0398 recorded message or 828-348-3400 park headquarters

Blue Ridge Music Center Trails

Milepost 213; GPS: 36.573791, -80.850049

High Meadow Trail

1.35 miles one way (Easy)

Fisher Peak Loo

2.24 miles loop (Moderate)

Cumberland Knob

Parkway construction began at this site in 1935 and it was the first public attraction to open on the parkway; milepost 217.5; GPS: 36.554021, -80.907421

Cumberland Knob Trail

0.5 mile (Easy)

Gulley Creek Trail

2.0 miles (Strenuous)

Doughton Park

Bluff Mountain Trail (Mountains-to-Sea Trail)

7.5 mile (one way) from Brinegar Cabin to Basin Cove Overlook, can be broken up into smaller hikes

Milepost: 238.6

GPS: 36.422659, -81.183738

Note: Parking available at Brinegar Cabin, Visitor Center, Wildcat Rocks, Bluff Mountain and Basin Cove overlook

Basin Creek Trail

4.8 miles (one way)

Longbottom Road, Traphill

GPS: 36.389109, -81.161170

Notes: First 1.5 mile is easy with no creek crossings, next 3.3 miles (and back) to Caudill Cabin is moderate to strenuous with 16-17 creek crossings that require wading after spring rains

wunks@wsjournal.com

336-727-7250

@WUnksWSJ

Tags

Load comments