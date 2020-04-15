Let’s face it: We all have a bit of cabin fever under the state’s stay-at-home orders. Many who are working are doing so from home. Schools and gyms are closed, and public playgrounds are wrapped in yellow warning tape.
In his April 9 news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants people to get exercise, but to do so where there is a physical distance from one another. So many are seeking solace in the great outdoors that 29 of the 42 state and many of the national parks have been shut down because of overcrowding.
With all of this in mind, I’ve compiled a list of some of the area’s trails, places where we can enjoy the blooms of redbud, dogwood, azalea and spring wildflowers and the sweet smells of wisteria and honeysuckle without traveling far from home. It’s not a complete list, but I hope to provide enough parks to get us through this time without all showing up in the same spot this weekend.
City of Winston-Salem greenways and walking trails
The city of Winston-Salem has 14 greenways. More information on each can be found at www.cityofws.org/978/Greenways.
Bethabara Park and Trail
An extensive network of 17 natural surface trails and paved greenways totaling 7.0 miles. Parking at Historic Bethabara Visitor Center, Bethabara Trail Park, Reynolda Commons Shopping Center
GPS: 36.156170, -80.297763; 36.150152, -80.300749; 36.153725, -80.312656
Notes: Parts of the trail system north of Old Town Drive are currently closed due to construction.
Salem Lake
7.0 miles of wide gravel paths with short sections of pavement
1057 Salem Lake Road
Three Parking areas at 36.092538, -80.193382; 36.105048, -80.159891 or 36.101035, -80.185167
Notes: Marina area is closed
Salem Creek Greenway
10 miles of paved multi-use greenway from Marketplace Mall to Salem Lake
Parking at Marketplace Mall, Washington Park, Central Park, Reynolds Park
Longbranch Trail
1.6 miles of paved surface in the heart of Winston-Salem
Connecting Innovation Quarter and Bailey Park to Salem Creek Greenway
Parking available along Research Drive or at Bailey Park
GPS: 36.097684, -80.239379
Muddy Creek Greenway
2.9 miles of flat paved surface from Jefferson Elementary to near Country Club Road
Parking at Jamison Park, 285 Meadowlark Dr. and Robinhood Road near Jefferson Elementary
GPS: 36.097192, -80.363371; 36.118319, -80.349973
Other features: dog park at Jamison Park
Waughtown Connector Trail at Quarry Park
1790 Quarry Road
GPS: 36.080504, -80.201442
Features: Observation deck over quarry, Great view of city skyline
Forsyth County Parks
More information: www.forsyth.cc/parks/; Phone: 336-703-2500; except Tanglewood 336-703-6400
C.G. Hill Memorial Park
Three asphalt loops totalling about 1.0 mile
5600 Balsom Rd, Pfafftown
GPS: 36.169833, -80.376034
Features: Fishing pond, Ancient poplar tree estimated to be more than 500 years old
Horizon Park
492 acre park with 2 natural surface hiking trails totalling 2.26 miles{br /}3 miles of single-track mountain biking trails for intermediate and advanced riders
2835 Memorial Industrial School Rd, Germanton
GPS: 36.226637, -80.231722
Features: disc golf, dog park
Kernersville Lake Park
Popular spot for fishing; 0.2 mile paved path; 0.2 mile woodchip surface nature path
6408 Old Valley School Road, Kernersville
GPS: 36.155864, -80.099328
Phone: 336-703-2500
Notes: Closed Wednesday, boat rental closed during pandemic
Tanglewood
1,100 acre park with paved 1.94 miles of wide multi-use trails, 7.26 miles of single-track mountain biking trails, 2.46 mile Yadkin River Nature Trail
4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons
GPS: 36.017070, -80.411680
Other features: arboretum, golf, dog park; some areas require $2 admission/car
Triad Park
426 acre park on the border of Forsyth/Guilford counties
Five paved loops totaling 3.0 miles for walking, cycling and skating; four natural surface hiking trails totaling 2.18 miles
9652 W. Market St., Kernersville
GPS: 36.111866, -80.030574
Other features: fishing pond, disc golf, Carolina Field of Honor, athletic fields, horseshoe pits, lots of open space
Walkertown Community Park
0.3 mile flat, crushed stone walking path; 0.2 mile gravel nature trail
2701 Darrow Road, Walkertown
GPS: 36.159325, -80.145781
Town of Bethania
Download map at http://townofbethania.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/11x17_Trail_Map.pdf
Black Walnut Bottoms Trail
Easy 1.4 mile natural surface trail through flat farmland and woods along Muddy Creek and tributaries
Begins at Bethania Visitor Center
5393 Ham Horton Lane, Bethania
GPS: 36.178327, -80.339041
Reuter Trail
Moderate 1.42 mile trail over Bethania Knoll and through hardwoods and pine forest
Connects with Hart Trail, an additional 0.7 mile natural surface trail past former homesite and over a bluff
GPS: 36.177386, -80.343980
Note: Park at Bethania Visitor Center and walk west on 0.25 mi on Bethania Road to trailhead
Graveyard Trail
0.7 mile
GPS: 36.179206, -80.338089
Note: Park at Bethania Mill Shoppes
Orchard Trail
0.8 mile
2100 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road
GPS: 36.182099, -80.336758
Town of Lewisville
Jack Warren Park
0.7-mile rolling asphalt trail
440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville
GPS: 36.089812, -80.412525
Town of Kernersville
Fourth of July Park
4 walking trails totaling 1.25 miles
702 W. Mountain St., Kernersville
GPS: 36.126813, -80.083383
Other of note
Reynolda Gardens
134 acres of woodland and wildflower meadows; formal gardens
two wood chip and natural surface nature trails totaling 2.25 miles
100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem
36.127072, -80.283803
More info: http://reynoldagardens.org/
Phone: 336-758-5593
Outside Forsyth
Farmington Nature Park at Farmington Community Center
Easy 1.5 mile natural surface trail through meadows, woodlands and wetlands
Hiking, mountain biking, fishing
1723 Farmington Road, Mocksville
GPS: 36.0093699, -80.5325880
Notes: Trail few markers and is not blazed along the way. Trail difficult to follow at times
Knight Brown Nature Preserve
Four natural surface trails ranging from 0.5 to 1.1 miles each (easy to moderate)
221 Waterfield Lane, Stokesdale
GPS: 36.311330, -80.004176
More info: www.piedmontland.org/what-we-do/protected-places/parks-trails-and-preserves/preserves/knight-brown-nature-preserve-rockingham-county/
Cascades Preserve
An easy 2.0 mile loop through 130-acre pristine mature hardwoods
7359 Goodwill Church Rd, Kernersville (actually Oak Ridge, Guilford County)
GPS: 36.195105, -80.030858
Features: creek, waterfall and spring wildflowers
Dam Trail at Yadkin Memorial Park
2 miles (one way) out and back trail with view of municipal reservoir
1142 Crystal Lane, Yadkinville
GPS:36.131563, -80.745900
Haw River State Park — Iron Ore Belt Access
Great Blue Heron Loop trail with Connector Trail
3.9 milesDifficulty: Moderate
6068 N. Church St., Greensboro
GPS: 36.2374, -79.7855
Note: Access is open, Restrooms are closed
Mount Airy
Granite City Greenway
6.6 miles of multi-use greenway divided into three connected segments:
Ararat River Greenway, 2.2 miles
Convergence Greenway, 2.02 miles
Emily B. Taylor Greenway, 2.38 miles
Map: www.mountairy.org/ 142/Parks-Fields-Greenways
Parking at several city parks including Riverside, Tharrington and Veterans parks
Blue Ridge Parkway
www.nps.gov/blri; 828-298-0398 recorded message or 828-348-3400 park headquarters
Blue Ridge Music Center Trails
Milepost 213; GPS: 36.573791, -80.850049
High Meadow Trail
1.35 miles one way (Easy)
Fisher Peak Loo
2.24 miles loop (Moderate)
Cumberland Knob
Parkway construction began at this site in 1935 and it was the first public attraction to open on the parkway; milepost 217.5; GPS: 36.554021, -80.907421
Cumberland Knob Trail
0.5 mile (Easy)
Gulley Creek Trail
2.0 miles (Strenuous)
Doughton Park
Bluff Mountain Trail (Mountains-to-Sea Trail)
7.5 mile (one way) from Brinegar Cabin to Basin Cove Overlook, can be broken up into smaller hikes
Milepost: 238.6
GPS: 36.422659, -81.183738
Note: Parking available at Brinegar Cabin, Visitor Center, Wildcat Rocks, Bluff Mountain and Basin Cove overlook
Basin Creek Trail
4.8 miles (one way)
Longbottom Road, Traphill
GPS: 36.389109, -81.161170
Notes: First 1.5 mile is easy with no creek crossings, next 3.3 miles (and back) to Caudill Cabin is moderate to strenuous with 16-17 creek crossings that require wading after spring rains
